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July 2026

Watchdog group asks state appellate court to unseal misconduct findings against Sarcone.
The findings last April by a judicial panel have been kept secret. The Campaign for Accountability argues that the public has the right to know what…
  Michael Balter
Croton Lions Annual BBQ at Senasqua Park: They said rain or shine, but no drops in sight.
The event is held each year to thank the community for helping the Lions help others. On Wednesday evening many Croton celebs were in attendance.
  Michael Balter
Rally for Democracy in Peekskill this Saturday.
Sponsored by our local CCoHOPE Indivisible chapter. 11 am to noon.
Croton Planning Board puts the brakes on over-eager developers of 425 South Riverside Ave.
Developer Andrew Cortese and his team showed up ready to make a big public presentation about the merits of their proposed apartment complex across from…
  Michael Balter
The Croton Police Department presents "National Night Out" on Tuesday August 4.
At Senasqua Park, 4:30 to 8:30 PM. Food, games, boat rides, and much more!
A Letter From the Editor to Chronicle supporters.
Please become a Friend of the Chronicle and keep independent journalism in Croton alive.
  Michael Balter
Guest Editorial: Building Croton-on-Hudson's future through thoughtful growth.
"The question is not whether Croton should evolve; it is how that evolution can best serve the village over the long term."
Croton's planning consultants find numerous deficiencies in developers' special permit application for 425 South Riverside Avenue.
In a seven page memo posted last Friday, July 24, the consultants noted a lot of missing information and concluded that approval of the project would…
  Michael Balter
Guest Editorial: Ossining, NY community join National Day of Action to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastian Guerrero…
"It was one of more than 350 vigils held across the country in response to the recent horrific ICE killings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan…
Midsommar chefs dinner at The Grand.
Three chefs and seven courses! Weds July 29. Ten percent of proceeds to Croton Caring.
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