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Tales of an old Croton family: The Jurkas.
Charles E. Jurka was a local dentist some Crotonites still remember today; psychiatrist Edith Jurka built the house that still sits at Gouveia Park.
13 hrs ago
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Michael Balter
2
Croton Week in Review: July 27-31.
Lots about 425 South Riverside Avenue and how Croton should evolve; the Planning Board gets tough, for now; scenes from a riverside BBQ; and John…
Aug 1
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Michael Balter
3
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July 2026
Watchdog group asks state appellate court to unseal misconduct findings against Sarcone.
The findings last April by a judicial panel have been kept secret. The Campaign for Accountability argues that the public has the right to know what…
Jul 31
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Michael Balter
2
1
Croton Lions Annual BBQ at Senasqua Park: They said rain or shine, but no drops in sight.
The event is held each year to thank the community for helping the Lions help others. On Wednesday evening many Croton celebs were in attendance.
Jul 30
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Michael Balter
7
Rally for Democracy in Peekskill this Saturday.
Sponsored by our local CCoHOPE Indivisible chapter. 11 am to noon.
Jul 29
1
Croton Planning Board puts the brakes on over-eager developers of 425 South Riverside Ave.
Developer Andrew Cortese and his team showed up ready to make a big public presentation about the merits of their proposed apartment complex across from…
Jul 29
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Michael Balter
8
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The Croton Police Department presents "National Night Out" on Tuesday August 4.
At Senasqua Park, 4:30 to 8:30 PM. Food, games, boat rides, and much more!
Jul 28
1
A Letter From the Editor to Chronicle supporters.
Please become a Friend of the Chronicle and keep independent journalism in Croton alive.
Jul 28
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Michael Balter
3
Guest Editorial: Building Croton-on-Hudson's future through thoughtful growth.
"The question is not whether Croton should evolve; it is how that evolution can best serve the village over the long term."
Jul 28
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Croton's planning consultants find numerous deficiencies in developers' special permit application for 425 South Riverside Avenue.
In a seven page memo posted last Friday, July 24, the consultants noted a lot of missing information and concluded that approval of the project would…
Jul 27
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Michael Balter
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Guest Editorial: Ossining, NY community join National Day of Action to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastian Guerrero…
"It was one of more than 350 vigils held across the country in response to the recent horrific ICE killings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan…
Jul 27
7
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Midsommar chefs dinner at The Grand.
Three chefs and seven courses! Weds July 29. Ten percent of proceeds to Croton Caring.
Jul 26
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© 2026 Michael Balter
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