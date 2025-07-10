Croton Board of Trustees hears plea to pass resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. [Updated July 11]
Some trustees said this was not an issue the board should get involved in, but organizers are not giving up. We think they are morally right to persist.
Last month the Chronicle published a Guest Editorial by Croton-based journalist Michelle Celarier, urging support for a petition asking the village Board of Trustees to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
At last evening’s Board of Trustees meeting (July 9), Celarier spoke during the non-agenda public comments segment in support of the pro…