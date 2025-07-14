Federal judges decline to reappoint Croton's John Sarcone as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York. [Updated July 15: Sarcone comments via proxy]
The judges gave no reason, but the conservative attorney's provocative statements attacking Democrats might be part of the explanation. The ball is probably now in President Trump's court.
In a terse statement released earlier today, Board of Judges of the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York declined to reappoint Croton attorney John Sarcone III as U.S. Attorney for the district.
As late as last Friday, Sarcone had told local media in upstate New York, and the Chronicle, …