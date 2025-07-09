Project MOVER launches in Croton with the usual fanfare, but safety concerns remain.
Trustee Maria Slippen maintains village government has not adequately prepared village cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians about the possible dangers of a sudden influx of E-bikes in Croton.
With all the pomp and circumstance that Croton-on-Hudson has become accustomed to, a group of luminaries and villagers gathered in Dobbs Park this morning (July 9) to inaugurate our village’s sector of Project MOVER, the E-bike sharing program now available in four Westchester rivertown communities. Among…