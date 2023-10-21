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The Croton Chronicle is the ONLY publication solely devoted to news, features, profiles, and investigative reporting about the village of Croton-on-Hudson. Subscribing is the best way to stay informed about what goes on in our village, with information you will find nowhere else.

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