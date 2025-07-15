Chronicle on the Revolutionary Road: Our local archaeology chapter takes a field trip to Fort Montgomery on the Hudson.
The American revolutionaries lost this battle of October 6, 1777 badly, but the writing was already on the wall for the British colonial army.
A replica cannon at Fort Montgomery. The real thing could fire 32 pound cannonballs four miles down the Hudson River. (Photos by Michael Balter)
The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is not until next year, but from all the revolutionary fervor in Westchester County and environs one would think it was just around the cor…