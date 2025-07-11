Some thoughts on self-depersonalization and the value of thinking for oneself.
A veteran Croton letter writer responds to some critical comments in The Gazette about a Voice of Croton candidate, and related matters.
by Paul Steinberg
Editor’s Note: This piece was originally published as a Letter to the Editor in the July 10-16 edition of The Gazette. It is reproduced here with the permission of the author.
Human history is one of hierarchy: we did as we were told by our betters. This was an evolutionary advantageous behavior, but times changed and individual agency a…