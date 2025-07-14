A conversation with Croton trustee Nora Nicholson as she bids for re-election.
"We must always be listening, because people are asking really important questions."
Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is publishing interviews with all six candidates running for village office this November. Interviews with Mayor Brian Pugh and first time candidate Karen Pecora will be coming soon.
CHRONICLE: Obviously a lot of people know you in the village, mainly through your being a trustee. But maybe a lot of people don’t really know …