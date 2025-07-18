Time is running out to get those tax credits for going solar. A Webinar by Sustainable Westchester explained one way to do it.
The organization's new program, Residential Solarize, promises to take homeowners through the complicated process of installing solar panels.
In a story we published last month, the Chronicle flagged a warning from Croton’s sustainability czar, Lindsay Audin, that with the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” the federal investment tax credit (ITC) for clean energy is going to expire at the end of this year.
That’s bad news for residents who wait much longer to install solar panels on their ro…