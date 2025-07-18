State Senator Pete Harckham (left) and Sustainable Westchester's Leo Wiegman (right)

In a story we published last month, the Chronicle flagged a warning from Croton’s sustainability czar, Lindsay Audin, that with the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” the federal investment tax credit (ITC) for clean energy is going to expire at the end of this year.

That’s bad news for residents who wait much longer to install solar panels on their ro…