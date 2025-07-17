Guest Editorial: Croton's CCA ratepayers are being kept in the dark.
Is Sustainable Westchester’s Community Choice Aggregation program the best deal for residents? And is Croton’s Board of Trustees doing its best to keep villagers informed about their choices?
by Joel Gingold
Among the principal obligations of any governing body are to represent, and fight for, the best interests of its constituents, and to protect them from harm, financial and otherwise. Unfortunately, the Croton Board of Trustees has chosen not to follow these tenets and, rather, pursues …