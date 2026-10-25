Dear Readers,

As the third anniversary of The Croton Chronicle rolls around at the end of October, we’ve put together this panel of three well-known journalists to discuss the future of local news and related subjects. Above is our spiffy flyer for the event, designed by artists right here in Croton, which we will post from time to time between now and October 27 as a reminder.

In those three years the Chronicle has published more than1,300 posts, a lot of work and service to the community we hope you will agree. We have done everything we could to stay ahead of the news in Croton and the surrounding community, as well as provide a voice for the widest possible diversity of viewpoints—something that is particularly important during this election cycle.

If you are not yet a paid subscriber, please click on the button below and follow the prompts to upgrade.

We also have a pdf version of the flyer available for anyone who would like to print it out and pass it around. Please get in touch at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com and we will send it to you.

We look forward to seeing you at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library the evening of October 27 — please save the date now!