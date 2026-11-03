Kathleen McGrath, public information director for NYS Board of Elections.

Lohud.com has just reported as follows:

“Kathleen McGrath, the state board’s director of public information, said the Westchester problem stemmed from a change affecting a contest in one municipality after the county’s Election Day voting equipment had been prepared and tested. The change required an update to the county’s election programming. Scanners that retained the original programming could not recognize or accept the ballots being used Tuesday, Nov. 3, McGrath said.”

Commentary:

Some election access advocates have expressed concern about the Chronicle and other media outlets seeking explanations for the problems, saying that an emphasis on such journalistic efforts helps foster “conspiracy theories.” We think just the opposite. Unless voters get credible information and honest explanations for what has gone wrong, conspiracy theories about voting fraud are all the more likely to spread. This was recognized by Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins when he promised a bipartisan inquiry earlier today.

The Chronicle and other media have stressed in their reporting that voters should go to the polls and that their votes will be counted.

Update: Here is the full statement from the NYS Board of Elections:

Village News & AnnouncementsPosted on November 03, 2026

This email is being shared by the Village as it represents an issue of potentially broad interest to the community.

STATEMENT FROM THE NEW YORK STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS

(Albany, NY) - The issue affecting voting machines throughout Westchester County resulted from an update to the county’s election programming that occurred after the initial preparation and testing of Election Day voting equipment. A change affecting a contest in one municipality required updated election programming, which was subsequently tested and deployed for early voting and for Election Day machines in that municipality. However, Election Day machines elsewhere in the county continued to use the original programming and therefore could not recognize and accept the ballots being used for Election Day.

The New York State Board of Elections is working closely with the Westchester County Board of Elections to deploy replacement election media using the updated programming previously tested for early voting, which encompasses all contests throughout the county. The immediate priority is to restore scanning capability to at least one voting machine at every polling location, with additional machines being brought online as the day progresses.

In the meantime, voting continues through established emergency ballot procedures. Completed ballots are securely maintained under bipartisan oversight and will be scanned and counted in accordance with established procedures. Restoring scanning capability will also allow emergency ballots cast earlier in the day to be processed as part of the established counting process. There are no identified concerns with the ballot paper or other physical characteristics that would affect its ability to be scanned.

Importantly, the affected scanners rejected ballots they could not properly recognize rather than incorrectly tabulating them. Every valid vote will be counted, and the established canvass, recanvass, and post-election audit procedures will remain in place. Accuracy will never be sacrificed for speed.

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