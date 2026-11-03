The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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kimberly pagan's avatar
kimberly pagan
Nov 3

Election officials should be the FIRST ones to proactively communicate with the public. Anything else smells of SNAFU and CYA. Thank you, Balter for being the CLEAREST source of information we have. Your persistence is admired and appreciated.

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1 reply by Michael Balter
Erica Corwin's avatar
Erica Corwin
Nov 3

I'm sorry, but this doesn't make me feel any better. I still feel sick to my stomach and deeply worry about voter suppression.

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