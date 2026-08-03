The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Adrian Rice's avatar
Adrian Rice
1h

Please resign Mr Watkins. You’re too old. We have had real issues with too old people staying in office. Look at Biden, RBG and Feinstein. You may feel great and all the people that I mentioned thought they could do a shift. But you are too old and it’s time to resign.

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