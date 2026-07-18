Late last month we reported that the campaign Website of the Croton Democrats candidate for Croton Village Justice, Ali Jaffery, incorrectly stated that his opponent—incumbent Village Justice Sam Watkins, running on the Voice of Croton ticket—was retiring from office. The error appeared on a Web page announcing that Jaffery had been endorsed by the Working Families Party.

In a statement to the Chronicle, Jaffery claimed that he had not been aware of the error, which he attributed to his “Website guy”—although he quickly took personal responsibility for it and had it corrected within an hour or so.

Nevertheless, Watkins and the Voice of Croton apparently did not think that it was an innocent mistake. They filed a complaint with the Westchester County Fair Practices Committee, which adjudicates such disputes and whose judgements are normally accepted by candidates.

The Committee announced today that it had found in favor of Watkins:

The process was kept confidential until its conclusion, as required by the Committee’s rules.

The actual hearing on the matter took place on July 15. According to the release:

The Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee met via Zoom on July 15, 2026 to hear the complaint of incumbent Sam Watkins, Jr. (Voice of Croton) against Ali R. Jaffery (Democratic and Working Families Parties), candidates for Justice in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson. Mr. Watkins did not attend the Hearing and was represented by Dan Callaway, Esq. and Gary Eisinger. Mr. Jaffery attended the Hearing.

Readers may recall that during last year’s village election campaign, Mayor Brian Pugh filed three fair campaign practices complaints against Voice of Croton. He won two of them, although VoC expressed its disagreement with those decisions in a public statement.

We have asked Jaffery to comment on the present decision, but we had not heard back from him by press time. If he does respond later, we will update this report as appropriate.

Sam Watkins (left) and Ali Jaffery (right)

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