The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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JR Moore's avatar
JR Moore
Nov 3

Ken, buddy, you are the County Executive. The buck starts and ends with you.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
Nov 3

The phrase is "the votes will be counted". A system wide outage is very unusual but voting machines go down all the time. We simply had a process to scan the ballots collected during the outage once the issue was resolved. There were multiple machines at each site at which I worked and every ballot was tied to a specific district, voter in that district and machine. Why so many glitches? Needs a closer look. IMO.

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