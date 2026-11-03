Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins declares voting machine snafu “unacceptable” and calls for bipartisan review of the “decisions and failures that led to this debacle...”“Westchester County voters deserve a fair, secure and seamless election process. Today, we have fallen short of that standard. The voters deserve better, and I intend to make sure they get it.”Michael BalterNov 03, 2026411ShareLeave a comment411SharePreviousNext
Ken, buddy, you are the County Executive. The buck starts and ends with you.
The phrase is "the votes will be counted". A system wide outage is very unusual but voting machines go down all the time. We simply had a process to scan the ballots collected during the outage once the issue was resolved. There were multiple machines at each site at which I worked and every ballot was tied to a specific district, voter in that district and machine. Why so many glitches? Needs a closer look. IMO.