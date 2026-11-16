The organizers say:

November 19th marks the tragic police killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, Sr. in his home in White Plains.

His son Kenneth will open up the community forum with welcoming words and thoughts on this current moment.

Our current slate of confirmed panelists includes:



- Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety for the City of White Plains Joseph Castelli (Commissioner Hardy is already committed to another panel that evening)

- Peekskill Police Chief Adam Renwick

- Amreeta Mathai, NYCLU

- Omar Lopez (Deputy Mayor and CCRB Chairman, Ossining)

- Dennis Adams (CCRB Chairman, Peekskill)

- Jay Buckiewicz (Secretary CCRB, Peekskill)

We will have light refreshments from 6pm to 6:15pm and then we will head to the auditorium.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Comments policy: No hate speech or personal attacks, and no trolling or anonymous comments. Please be polite and respectful at all times.

Leave a comment