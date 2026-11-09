The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Danny Ferguson's avatar
Danny Ferguson
2d

I don't support VOC or the Croton Dems. Without exit polling we do not have evidence as to why citizens voted the way they did. It is my opinion that the Croton Dems. moved the elections to November because they understood that Croton voters would (like sheep) vote down the Dem. or Working Family's line. From my experience growing up in Croton and living here over 50 years it is a small percentage of residents who are aware of what goes on in village politics. The most common response I get when I bring up the subject is "Isn't (he/she) a Republican"? referring to whoever runs vs. the Croton Dems. When I explain that the opponent is also registered Democrat they look at me with a kind of sheepish disbelief. Back in the day the government subsidized distrubution of newspapers and journalism to help keep the public informed. In the age of mass distraction and AI slop we need real journalism more then ever. The Chronicle and The Gazette are great resources for educating citizens and they need more support because when we vote blindly down the line democracy dies in broad daylight.

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1 reply by Michael Balter
Richard B Olver's avatar
Richard B Olver
3d

The reason Sam lost is that in an election of national interest, half the Croton voters are people who don't follow local politics, and vote straight party line. This is why Croton Dems opposed moving local elections to November when Brian Pugh and Kevin Davis proposed it!

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