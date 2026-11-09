Our own Blue Tsunami: Row A all the Way.

As noted repeatedly during this past election cycle, the Chronicle does not endorse candidates for elected office. Its job as a media outlet was to report the facts that voters needed to make informed decisions, and to provide a platform for the candidates and their supporters (and detractors) to express their views in the form of Guest Editorials.

Over the past many months, the Chronicle published dozens of articles of both kinds, including in-depth interviews with all three of the Village Trustee candidates. While we did not conduct sit down interviews with the two candidates for Village Justice, both they and their supporters had lots to say in the form of Guest Editorials as well.

Now that the election is over, there are two final tasks: To provide some analysis of why the elections for village offices turned out the way they did, and, as our editorial prerogative, to comment on the results based on what we know about that process.

Unlike last year, when the winner of a nail-biter mayoral contest was only certain eleven days after the election—Gary Eisinger conceded to Mayor Brian Pugh on November 15, 2025, but trailed by only 22 votes—this year’s tallies were not close and known fairly soon, despite the Election Day voting machine snafu that slowed down vote counting.

Voice of Croton’s Mary Lynn Dlabola received just under 17% of the total votes compared to about 39% for Len Simon and nearly 44% for Maria Slippen, her Croton Democrats opponents. Meanwhile Sam Watkins lost to Ali Jaffery by just over 400 votes in the election for Croton Village Justice.

Partisans of Voice of Croton’s candidates feared such a lopsided result, given the huge stakes in this year’s state and national elections, and the tendency in this heavily Democratic village to “Vote Row A all the Way” when more than just local candidates are on the ballot. Many opponents of the long-dominant Croton Democrats still want to move our elections back to March instead of November, and that was a major plank of Eisinger’s campaign platform last year.

Here in Croton we had our own Blue Tsunami this year, and it is clear that “Vote A all the Way” had a lot to do with it. Yet it is not fair to conclude that Croton’s voters acted like automatons and did not think about who they were voting for, flocking to the polls like sheep, as one long-time observer of the village political scene put it to us. That notion is insulting to our neighbors and probably not accurate in most cases. Rather, the voting pattern reflected a strong ideological imperative, one that may have overridden a reliance on weighing the facts for and against particular candidates.

In other words, voters made conscious political choices, no matter what one might think of how those choices were made. That was particularly true in the contest for who would be our next Village Justice, as discussed below.

Just one last comment before outlining our analysis of the individual village races. The complete and total breakdown of the voting machine system on Election Day, which officials attributed to what they are now calling “technical issues,” was “unacceptable,” as Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins put it on Election Day. Jenkins also promised to convene a “bipartisan team” to review what happened and assign accountability.

Will this really take place? Let’s hope so. And let’s hope that, in some way, accountability does not just mean firing a programmer or finding a new vendor, but holding the politically appointed commissioners of the Board of Elections responsible as well. The Chronicle has a message in to Jenkins’ office asking when the inquiry is likely to start, and we will report back when we can.

Voice of Croton went from strength to weakness in one year. Was the group the victim of its own success?

Voice of Croton's strongest candidates

It’s much more difficult to be honest about the results of an election when those who ran are our friends and neighbors in a small community such as Croton. And yet it is just as necessary.

Voice of Croton came on the scene in 2024, when the village was in the throes of a bitter debate over housing development policy. Its candidates captured about a third of the vote in a write-in campaign. Croton Democrats, whose strategy that year was mostly to ignore the upstarts, realized that their years-long monopoly on political power in the village was being seriously challenged.

Just how seriously would become clear in 2025. In June of that year, just months before the November election, the Croton Board of Trustees approved the construction of a 100 unit condominium project at the former Parking Lot A, which many in the village had strongly opposed. In November 2025, VoC landed a trustee seat for Stacey Nachtaler and very nearly toppled Brian Pugh from his seat as mayor after eight years in office.

Based on that strong showing, one might have thought that Voice of Croton would field two strong candidates this year to challenge the two Croton Democrats incumbents, Len Simon and Maria Slippen. Simon should have been particularly vulnerable, given his staunch defense of the mayor’s housing policies and his overall loyalty to Mayor Pugh’s agenda.

Yet VoC struggled for literally months to come up with even one candidate for trustee. In the end, it turned out to be Mary Lynn Dlabola, a political newcomer charged with the heavy weight of carrying the banner of what just the year before had been a major movement in Croton. It was an unfair contest, as it turned out. While Dlabola, a retired court attorney (essentially a magistrate judge) was just as qualified to be a village trustee as anyone the Croton Democrats had recruited for that office over the years, her shy and reserved manner was no match for the larger-than-life charisma—and political experience—of Simon and Slippen.

Moreover, unlike in 2025 when the recent approval of the Lot A condos was still rankling thousands of voters in Croton, the immediate threat (as some see it) of a major new project had receded by the time November 3 of this year came around. One might even say that the chief spoiler in Dlabola’s election was Andrew Cortese, the co-owner of 425 South Riverside Avenue, whose inability to put together a completed special permit application for a proposed 49 unit project across from ShopRite diminished the power of housing development as a campaign issue this year.

(Village officials apparently have heard nothing from Cortese since last July, when the Planning Board sent him and his team away empty handed.)

On top of that, the politics of the Board of Trustees is now considerably altered. Maria Slippen, while she remains a Croton Democrat, has shown a marked independent streak in the last year, siding with Stacey Nachtaler on many issues; and the newly appointed trustee Matt Berger, who has replaced Nora Nicholson—an often, although not always, reliable vote for Mayor Pugh’s initiatives—has shown some early signs of thinking outside the box.

Nevertheless, it is still surprising that Voice of Croton, despite its broad constituency in Croton which ranges politically from far left to far right and everything in between, was only able to field one weak candidate this year. Many of its followers were disappointed that Gary Eisinger did not run for trustee himself, but it’s understandable that after last year’s razor thin election he might want to save his energy for another run for mayor in 2027—if he decides to run at all.

So one might wonder if perhaps Voice of Croton was a victim of its own success this year. The political group has already succeeded in altering the political landscape in Croton, putting its key issues squarely on the village agenda, as well as a popular, earnest, and hard-working trustee on the Board of Trustees. Many voters may have felt that a Blue Tsunami really did require them to “Vote Row A all the Way” without looking back.

But that was this year. In 2027 local issues may again be uppermost in the minds of Croton residents. Mayor Pugh will have to decide whether he wants to run for yet another term as mayor; and if not, it may be Deputy Mayor Len Simon’s turn to lead the village. (Simon was coy about that possibility in his election interview with the Chronicle last month.) It does seem likely that Voice of Croton will come up with a mayoral candidate, whether Eisinger or someone else.

For the time being, however, Croton residents may find themselves more focused on the national scene, where events are certain to affect our lives as profoundly as if they were happening right next door.

From political hit man to Village Justice: The improbable journey of Ali Jaffery.

What is “judicial temperament?” Legal experts say it is hard to define, and sometimes disagree on the exact definition; but they agree that all judges should have it. Vanderbilt University Law School published a 72 page treatise on the subject several years ago, in which the author argued that we must look to the field of psychology for the answer:

“It conceives judicial temperament as a deep-seated, relatively stable set of specific personal traits—separable from intellect, training, and ideology—that, in dialectic with specific judicial environments and the predictable demands of judging, drive behaviors that affect how justice is delivered and perceived. The critical trait dimensions of a judge’s temperament are positive emotionality, negative emotionality, kindness, and self-regulation. The combination of these traits determines how well or poorly her temperament will fit with any given judicial assignment.”

This may seem somewhat abstract, and some judges and lawyers will tell you that judicial temperament is just something they know when they see it. Not everyone has the ability to be fair and careful with such a sensitive position, in which a judge exercises enormous power over those who come before them in a court of law.

During the just concluded contest for Croton Village Justice, a number of attorneys in Croton told us that Ali Jaffery does not have judicial temperament, or at least does not have it yet. Outgoing Village Justice Sam Watkins certainly made no bones about that conclusion during the election campaign, and a number of leading local Democrats hinted that they agreed by endorsing Watkins instead of Jaffery, the Croton Democrats candidate.

Those long-time Democrats who publicly endorsed Watkins included two former Croton mayors, Bob Elliott and Leo Wiegman; current Croton Democrats trustee Maria Slippen; and former Croton Democrats trustees Ian Murtaugh, Richard Olver, and Kevin Davis.

Former Democratic Croton mayors Bob Elliott (left) and Leo Wiegman (right) endorsed Sam Watkins

What is the evidence that Jaffery does not have the judicial temperament required to be Croton’s Village Justice? Most of the facts—because while they are open to interpretation, the actual facts are clear—were reported in the Chronicle, and often not in other media outlets. Here are some examples:

— Last February, Jaffery was sanctioned by a federal magistrate for misconduct in a case in which he was representing the defendant. He wrote the following to the plaintiff:

“Your emails to and from yourself read like someone with too much time and not enough purpose. Given what we know about your life and finances, you seem to be well-resourced and profoundly under-occupied. Match the money you spent on hair plugs and treat your acne scars so that the hookers don’t immediately throw up in their mouths.”

Court sanctions against Ali Jaffery in February 2026

— In August, the Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee found that Jaffery’s campaign Website featured inaccurate and misleading information about Sam Watkins, claiming falsely that Watkins was “retiring” as judge. Jaffery blamed the error on his “Website guy” and quickly had the error corrected when the Chronicle pointed it out to him, but the Committee underscored that candidates are responsible for everything published in their campaign literature.

— In October, Jaffery falsely posted on his campaign social media that the Croton Village Court did not have its own letterhead, presumably as part of his campaign theme that the court needs to be “modernized.” Instead of double checking what he thought he heard court personnel say to him during a case in which he was the attorney, Jaffery simply put the erroneous information out there and invited readers to correct it in “prove me wrong” fashion.

— Later in October, Jaffery managed to get into an argument with leaders of the Harry Chapin Memorial Run Against Hunger who had asked him not to pass out water bottles with his name on them in a space just beyond the race’s finish line, where runners were still recovering from their exertions. Leaving aside how appropriate and dignified it is for a judicial candidate to pass out campaign swag in the first place—Jaffery’s ephemera also included peppermints and lip balm—Jaffery’s insistence on standing his ground in such a situation is at least consistent with the kind of behavior described above.

— By at least the end of October, Jaffery continued to be the treasurer of the Croton Democratic Committee in violation of New York state law prohibiting judicial candidates from holding office in a political organization. Although Jaffery and the Committee’s current vice-chair offered excuses for this serious lapse involving documents that needed to be submitted to the state Board of Elections, previous Croton Democrats treasurers had no trouble resigning from office within a matter of days. Some seven months after he received the party’s endorsement, Jaffery had not succeeded in getting the Board of Elections to accept his resignation.

If we are right that Jaffery does not currently show many signs of judicial temperament, how did he manage to be elected as Croton Village Justice for a term of four years?

The Chronicle has already reported on some, although not all, of the steps in that process. According to several Croton Democrats we have talked to, the story begins no later than early 2025, when Jaffery became involved in the organization. One connection was Jaffery’s friend Michael Eisenkraft, who was chair of the Croton Democratic Committee (Eisenkraft was recently re-elected to that post.)

Jaffery came to wider notice in June 2025, when he published a letter in The Gazette questioning whether Voice of Croton trustee candidate Stacey Nachtaler was really a Democrat as she claimed. The Chronicle has confirmed that Jaffery wrote the letter, widely regarded as a smear tactic (which also reflects on Jaffery’s judicial temperament), at the personal behest of Mayor Brian Pugh.

Stacey Nachtaler and her husband campaigning for Mondaire Jones

Having established his bona fides as a loyalist, Jaffery became the Croton Democrats treasurer the following month, July 2025. And sometime during the fall of last year, he began exploring the possibility of being the Croton Democrats candidate for Village Justice, in opposition to Sam Watkins, who intended to run for at least one last term before retiring.

There are a few other elements required to put Jaffery’s candidacy into context. One is that Mayor Pugh, going back to 2022, had wanted to move the Croton Village Court to Cortlandt, and that Sam Watkins had taken the lead in defeating that proposition. There may have been other reasons why the mayor wanted to see Watkins go, and Village Manager Bryan Healy reportedly also had reasons for wanting a new judge.

To that one must add that the then vice-chair of the Croton Democratic Committee was the mayor’s wife, Emiljana Ulaj; we have already noted that the chair of the Committee, Michael Eisenkraft, was a friend of Jaffery’s as well. And the Chronicle has reported the circumstances under which Jaffery became the favored candidate despite a unanimous preference for Watkins by the members of a subcommittee that vetted the nominees, and a majority vote by district leaders that went narrowly in favor of Watkins.

Croton Dems chair Michal Eisenkraft

That democratic vote, as we reported, was overturned by a cynical machination carried out by Eisenkraft and Ulaj at a January 2026 meeting of the Committee, which has left many local Democrats bitter and disillusioned. (Neither Eisenkraft nor Ulaj have publicly disputed the specifics of our reporting, although Eisenkraft claimed misleadingly in letters to other local media outlets that Jaffery had received the majority of votes.)

At the time this was going on, Jaffery was telling some local Dems privately that he was in favor of moving the court to Cortlandt. But by the time the issue came up before the Board of Trustees in March of this year, Watkins and his allies had again succeeded in building major support against the move, and Mayor Pugh threw in the towel. At that meeting, Jaffery came to the podium to say that he “vehemently opposes closing the court,” and the issue cannot be considered again for another four years—around the time that Jaffery will be up for re-election, should he decide to run for another term as Village Justice.

By the time November 3 rolled around, many of the above issues related to Jaffery’s judicial temperament and the tainted process by which he became the Croton Dems nominee were well known in the village, at least to those who had followed the events somewhat closely. And yet he won by more than 400 votes. How do we explain that?

Jaffery ran a campaign that focused on a general theme of “modernizing” the court, with a specific focus on what he argued was the inadequacy of language interpretation services the court offered (in person Spanish interpretation is normally only available at every other Wednesday court session, although a telephone interpretation service for pretty much every major language on the planet is always accessible.) And two Hispanic members of our community wrote Guest Editorials in the Chronicle (and letters to The Gazette) agreeing with Jaffery that those services needed improvement (see here and here.)

Watkins himself, as well as local attorneys, defended the services offered, although Watkins pointed out that if they were inadequate the responsibility for improving them lays with the Board of Trustees, which controls the purse strings. That will be true when Jaffery takes the bench as well: He will have to ask the mayor and the board, some members of which (as well as possibly the Village Manager) already think the court is too expensive and should be moved as a result.

We don’t know how many in Croton have actually been inside of Judge Watkins’ courtroom, but the Chronicle has spent dozens of hours there reporting on various cases. While improvements are always possible, our court does not operate much differently than most others, and in some ways is far superior to others we have seen, especially in the attempts by court personnel to treat defendants with respect. The concept of “modernizing” the court might make a good talking point, but it is legitimate to question the extent to which it corresponds with reality.

A largely unspoken, but no doubt critical element behind Watkins’ loss to Jaffery, was Watkins’ age. At 83, his desire to continue on the bench for another four years clearly triggered concerns, even among voters who might have had doubts about Jaffery based on his record of behavior. Recent memories of the collapse of Joe Biden’s presidency and re-election chances due to his mental decline, along with Senator Mitch McConnell’s clear incompetency to continue in office, has renewed debate about term limits and just how long we should allow our public servants to go on year after year.

The fact that Judge Watkins is still regarded by most who encounter him as sharp as a tack may not have assuaged such concerns, especially since a number of Croton Democrats leaders made a point of raising the issue “privately” whenever they could.

A final clue to why Jaffery won election despite all of these factors comes from his endorsement by State Senator Pete Harckham, which Harckham took no apparent steps to publicize although Jaffery certainly did on his campaign social media sites (Facebook and Instagram.) The evidence is pretty clear that Harckham did not carefully evaluate the relative qualifications of Jaffery and Watkins to serve as Croton Village Justice, but rather made a strictly political endorsement.

Harckham, a well-liked and respected elected official, is certainly not someone who engages in reflexive behavior, and so his endorsement has to be considered a conscious choice to give priority to the politics of the day, at least as he perceived them. A large number of Croton voters probably behaved similarly in making their own decisions, and thus political exigencies played a very large role in this election. Voting one’s principles is often considered a luxury in politically perilous times, and of course honest people can disagree about what principles are at stake.

None of the above commentary should be construed to mean that Ali Jaffery did not have the right to run for Village Justice, nor that he was not democratically elected once he was put before the voters as the alternative choice to the incumbent candidate. We also think that Jaffery deserves credit for his work as an attorney, in which he has come to the aid of clients negatively affected by powerful agents in Croton. (See here and here for examples.) If taking those cases helped Jaffery get elected, then perhaps they rightly should have, since he was the one to step forward to help out.

On the other hand, being a good attorney does not necessarily make someone a good judge—sometimes it can be just the opposite. We think, based on the evidence, that it is obvious Jaffery is not currently qualified to be the Village Justice of Croton-on-Hudson.

Might he grow into the job, as sometimes happens when someone is thrust into an important position of responsibility? Yes, if he truly wants to, and if we, the community that has entrusted him with this highly sensitive office, insist that he does and do all we can to help him.

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