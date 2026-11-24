Nora Thompson Dean and Nicholas Shoumatoff

Close followers of the local lecture circuit may have noticed a fresh new face at the podium: Jean Klurfeld, assistant curator and archivist at the Croton Park Nature Center and the Tarrytown Lighthouse (where she also leads seasonal tours.)

Klurfeld—who just turned 24 years old, grew up locally, and graduated Magnum Cum Laude at Mount Holyoke College with a degree in Museums, Archives, and Public History—has now given several lively talks on local historical subjects, with more to come.

Jean Klurfeld

Her most recent talk was on November 17 at the Croton Municipal Building Community Room. It focused on a critical collaboration between Nora Thompson Dean, a Native American of Lenape heritage and one of the last speakers of the Unami dialect, and Nicholas Shoumatoff, a museum curator, naturalist, artist, linguist and ethnographer, who worked for 15 years at the Trailside Nature Museum at the Ward Pound Ridge Reservation east of Katonah.

Dean was born in 1907 in Dewey, Oklahoma, where she was a member of the Delaware Tribe of Native Americans, a federally recognized tribe of the Lenape people. The Unami dialect she spoke can be traced to south of our area, with origins in southern New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delaware. Her Indian name of Weènchipahkihëlèxkwe translates to “Touching Leaves Woman,” and she was very active in efforts to preserve the language and culture of her people.

Around 1976, in connection with the celebration of the American Bicentennial, Shoumatoff received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts to search for living descendants of the Indigenous peoples of the southern New York area. On one of his trips he met Nora Thompson Dean, and ended up recording hundreds of hours of her and other members of her tribe speaking their native language and talking about their culture.

In the process, Shoumatoff was given the name “He Who Stands Firm.” He also founded the Delaware Indian Resource Center at the Trailside Nature Museum, where the recordings are now housed.

Nick Shoumatoff with the Delaware Tribe.

As a Westchester County employee and a trained archivist, Klurfeld was assigned the task of listening to the recordings and preserving and cataloguing them. There were 159 recordings in all, which included not only lessons in the Unami dialect but translations of place names, personal interviews with Dean and other members of her tribe, and stories, songs and ceremonies. As an ethnobotanist, Shoumatoff was particularly interested in the use of plants, and the recordings include a great deal about that as well.

The job required Klurfeld to listen to all of the recordings from beginning to end. For her talk, Klurfeld put together an 11 minute audio compilation, which she played for the audience.

Klurfeld made sure to put the story of the Lenape Indians into its tragic historical context. In a detailed introduction to the story of the recordings and the collaboration between Dean and Shoumatoff, she traced the Lenape’s occupation of our area back thousands of years (they left shell middens and tools all over what is today Croton Point Park and nearby coastal areas.) They called the Hudson River Mahicannituck, “the river that flows both ways,” and were doing quite well until Europeans arrived on the scene.

In 1644, during what is known as the Pound Ridge Massacre, Dutch soldiers massacred somewhere between 500 and 700 Native Americans. Our local version of the Trail of Tears, the mass exile of Indians from their native lands, began as Indigenous peoples were forced out of the places they had lived for thousands of years. By 1700 the local Lenape population had decreased by 80%, Klurfeld said, and eventually there were essentially none left here.

After the Civil War, most of the Lenape ended up in Wisconsin or in Oklahoma, where Nora Thompson Dean was born.

But in the late 1960s and 1970s, Native American activism flared up, resulting in such high-profile actions as the occupation of Alcatraz Island and pilgrimages such as the Trail of Broken Treaties. In the late 1970s and the early 1980s, members of the Delaware tribe made visits to their ancestral home, resulting in an “extremely emotional experience” for those who made the trip, Klurfeld said.

The Reporter Dispatch, White Plains, New York, Sunday, May 15, 1983

Those who want to learn more can go to the visitor center at Ward Pound Ridge county park, and also to the Lenape Center in New York City, which is operated by the three federally recognized Lenape nations: the Delaware Tribe of Indians and the Delaware Nation of Oklahoma, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community in Wisconsin.

The point of all this effort, Klurfeld told the audience, “is to insure that Native Americans are not just in the past.” She has already given this talk at several locations in the county, and will likely give it again. If so, the Chronicle will be sure to publish an announcement. In the meantime, Klurfeld will be talking about the Tarrytown Lighthouse at the Croton Free Library the evening of Thursday, December 10, so readers will not want to miss that one.

One final editorial note: We have often discussed with local residents the sad fact that despite the many historical talks given in Croton, by Village Historian Marc Cheshire and others, the audiences are nearly always made up mostly of seniors, with few if any younger residents in attendance. Perhaps the arrival of young scholars like Jean Klurfeld on our local scene will inspire the Village, along with school district leaders, to find ways to encourage younger members of our community to attend as well.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Leave a comment