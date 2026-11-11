A lot of veterans live in Croton, and we have a very active American Legion Post (Fox Eklof Post 505), so it comes as no surprise that this community knows the importance of honoring both the fallen and the survivors of the numerous wars the United States has been involved in over the course of its history.

Yesterday, November 10, the Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School (CET) “Kindness Club” held its annual celebration honoring local veterans (see the Croton-Harmon school district Facebook page for details) and the Chronicle hopes to have a report on that event soon (for our story about last year’s CET Veterans Day, see this link.)

Today, on Veterans Day (November 11), villagers came out in large numbers to honor our veterans in a ceremony before the Veterans Corners Monument at the “Five Corners,” officiated as usual by American Legion post commander William Tuttle. Here are some photos of the event and a few highlights.

William Tuttle, American Legion post Commander

Rev. Jennifer Owen gives the Invocation

Reverend Jennifer Owen of the St. Augustine Episcopal Church (also known as “Mother Jenny”) gave the Invocation, stressing the need to find paths to peace and ultimately put an end to all wars.

John Sasso (left) and Janet Meyer (right)

The gathering also heard from Croton-Harmon High School student Spencer Celente, who participated this year in the Legion’s Boy’s State immersion program, as well as from Vietnam Veteran John Sasso and the post’s 2nd Commander Janet Meyer.

Sasso talked about the history of Veterans Day, which had started off as Armistice Day at the end of World War I but was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to commemorate the veterans of all wars. (Armistice Day is celebrated across Europe as well under various names.)

“It isn’t just a day for veterans,” Sasso told the audience, “but a day for all Americans.”

Meyer talked about the highly decorated World War II soldier Audie Murphy, who went on to become a famous actor and singer and a symbol of the heroism of American soldiers. She pointed out that while we have two holidays honoring our military—Memorial Day in the spring and Veterans Day in the fall—”Memorial Day is about honoring those who did not make it home,” while “Veterans Day honors those who did.”

There was lots more activity, including a short speech by Mayor Brian Pugh, the singing of patriotic songs, and a mini-concert by music teacher/band director Jazz Zantay and the Croton-Harmon High School band that included salutes to the different branches of the U.S. military.

One of the band members later played “Taps” for fallen soldiers, there was a final Benediction by Father Ron Lemmert—an associate of Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton—and a few final remarks by Commander Tuttle.

Many of the veterans, and some of their spouses, then made their way to the Croton Yacht Club, which each year hosts a sumptuous lunch—often an early Thanksgiving dinner—to honor them once again.

And then to lunch at the Croton Yacht Club…

A typical luncheon plate and message from a local child.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Leave a comment