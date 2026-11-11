The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Stacey Nachtaler's avatar
Stacey Nachtaler
16h

Thank you to the members of the American Legion Fox-Eklof Post 505, our honored veterans, fellow elected officials, school band, student singers, Mayor, Commander, Veteran, Student and Clergy speakers, boy and girl scout participants, neighbors, friends, and to the croton chronicle for covering this wonderful ceremony that brought our entire community together on this special day 🙏

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