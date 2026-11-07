Bethany Arts Community (BAC) is celebrating art and community with their Annual Gala: Venture In, which will take place on Saturday November 21, 2026 at 7pm.

The evening will include bites, spirits, and a silent auction showcasing a gallery of original artwork by local artists, and entertaining experiences. Featured musical performance by David Berkeley, American singer-songwriter who “writes songs capable of both breaking and mending the heart.” Berkeley has recorded nine solo albums and published two books. He has been a guest on “This American Life” and received ASCAP’s coveted Johnny Mercer Songwriter Award. The San Francisco Chronicle calls Berkeley “a musical poet.” And The New York Times praises his “lustrous, melancholy voice with shades of Tim Buckley and Nick Drake.”

David Berkeley

The mission of Bethany Arts Community is to be a space and environment where all forms of art can be learned and expressed, where hope and acceptance are the norms. Nurturing the creative process, Bethany welcomes artists of all ages, experiences, and backgrounds to explore and create art that the community can engage with.

Bethany fosters sharing, connection, and collaboration, in an inclusive culture where people can experience the power of art to improve lives and expand their perceptions and perspectives of the world.

“This year’s Gala theme invites the public to encounter the opportunities that artists and community members experience throughout the year at Bethany Arts Community. Bethany’s vision is to be a space that encourages all people to explore the artistic process and their creative curiosities. Artists from different backgrounds and disciplines work together through residencies, community engagement, teaching, mentoring, and collaborative projects. Bethany engenders new ideas, new projects, and the process of imagination through fostering these opportunities.” — Bonnie Bradley, BAC Executive Director.

Programming at Bethany Arts Community includes multidisciplinary art classes and summer programming for youth, art workshops for adults and seniors, year-round artist residencies, public performances, art festivals, monthly exhibitions, studio rentals, and community engagement programs built in collaboration with local community partners and resident artists.

“Discovery, exploration, and creativity are critical to humanity, and we hope you’ll join us on November 21st to witness the work that is possible when these practices are valued and nurtured.” — Bonnie Bradley, BAC Executive Director.

As a non-profit 501(c)3, BAC relies on the support of the community. The generosity of individual donors helps BAC support artists of all ages and backgrounds to create innovative and collaborative work — and develop programming that engages and resonates with the local community and beyond. Affordable access to the arts is more important now than ever. Financial support from the community directly supports BAC’s ability to provide access to creative experiences for all people, and ensure that cost is never a barrier to creativity.

Tickets are limited and available for purchase on the BAC website. Silent Auction items, including fine art by BAC Studio Artists, BAC Residency Artists, and local Artists will be available for bidding at the live event. Festive attire.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

WHAT:

Bethany Arts Community hosts Venture In: BAC’s 8th Annual Gala. VENTURE IN and celebrate art + community. The evening will include music featuring David Berkeley, bites, spirits, and a silent auction showcasing a gallery of original artwork and entertaining experiences. Festive attire.

WHEN:

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 7PM

WHERE: Bethany Arts Community

40 Somerstown Road

Ossining, NY 10562

TICKETS:

$150. Tickets are limited. Ticket information can be found here: https://auction.biddingforgood.com/auction/341854481

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

For more information about the event: https://bethanyarts.org/calendar/venturein2026gala/

To purchase tickets: https://auction.biddingforgood.com/auction/341854481

For more information on Bethany Arts Community:

https://bethanyarts.org/

Contact us at: info@bethanyarts.org

Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Rd., Ossining, NY 10562

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