Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has just put out a new statement about the bipartisan inquiry he promised on Election Day, after a programming error rendered nearly all voting machines in the county inoperable:

“Days might have passed, however what happened on Election Day in Westchester County remains completely unacceptable. We are a County of more than one million residents, and voters deserve to have complete confidence in the integrity, security and reliability of our election system. Following the official certification of the election results, I will convene a bipartisan review to thoroughly examine the decisions, actions and failures that led to this debacle. This review will focus on determining what went wrong, where accountability lies and what steps must be taken to ensure that a failure of this magnitude never happens again.

“While the Board of Elections does not report to me, my responsibility is to look out for the people of Westchester County, and I share their anger and frustration over what occurred. That is also why on Election Day, I directed County officials, including representatives from our Law Department, to monitor the voting process to help ensure that every voter could cast a ballot without interference and that every vote would be properly and accurately counted.

“This is not about politics or pointing fingers. It is about accountability, transparency and ensuring public confidence in our election process. The voters deserve answers, but, and maybe more importantly, they deserve better and I intend to make sure they get it.”