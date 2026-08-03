August 6, 2026 / 3:00pm

Unite & Rise Virtual Pep Rally

Join the League of Women Voters on August 6 for a virtual pep rally as we commemorate the 61st anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in American history.

You’ll hear from a variety of people about the impact of the VRA, including newly elected League president, Sania Irwin, CEO Celina Stewart, the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, Native American Rights Fund, Southern Poverty Law Center, and more!

REGISTER HERE for the Virtual Pep Rally

Let’s celebrate the progress we’ve made since 1965, recognize the power of collective action that got us here, and recommit ourselves to the work we still have to do. Because when we come together, there’s no telling what we can accomplish.

Then, we’ll carry that momentum with us coast to coast on August 8 for Unite & Rise for Voting Rights, a national Day of Action where local leagues in all 50 states will mobilize to continue the fight for voting rights.

We can’t wait for you to join us!

In League,

Team LWV

August 8, 2026

Unite & Rise Day of Action in Northwest Westchester

﻿Volunteers are needed to spread the word about voting rights on August 8th for the LWV’s Unite and Rise for Voting Rights campaign. The Voter Services committee is requesting for 5-8 volunteers to take copies of the Voter Bill of Rights and Vote 411 palm cards to libraries in northwest Westchester for distribution to their patrons. Please contact Jura or Teri - Voter Services co-chairs for additional information or to volunteer.

lwvnww@gmail.com

Check Us Out!

Website: https://www.lwv-nww.org/

Email: lwvnww@gmail.com﻿

DONATE HERE TO HELP US GET THE WORK DONE

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