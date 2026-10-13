Temple Israel of Northern Westchester is hosting a free community event, “Two Traditions, One Home: Navigating Holidays, Kids, and Jewish Life for Interfaith Couples.” The event will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 9:15 AM to 10:45 AM at the Temple located at 31 Glengary Road, Croton-on-Hudson.

Led by Rabbi Polish and Rabbi Sklar, the event will bring together couples navigating interfaith family life for a supportive and open conversation.

Those attending will discuss strategies to create a cohesive home environment, navigate the upcoming holiday season, and make thoughtful, collaborative family decisions.

“We’re hosting this event because we want the Jewish and non-Jewish person in interfaith relationships to learn what’s possible. With December approaching, we’ve invited a few of our interfaith couples and our two rabbis for an informal breakfast conversation that will help you understand different paths to living a meaningful (but not exclusively) Jewish life. Temple Israel, with its diverse membership, is the perfect place to learn,” said Dan Cayer, volunteer on the Membership Committee and Temple member.

The event is free and open to the public, including non-members. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends or invite others who would like to learn more about navigating interfaith family life. Children are welcome, and complimentary bagels and coffee will be provided. Please register for the event.

Online Resources:

TINW website: https://www.tinw.org/

Event Registration:

https://www.tinw.org/event/two-traditions-one-home-navigating-holidays-kids-and-jewish-life-for-interfaith-couples.html

About Temple Israel of Northern Westchester

Temple Israel of Northern Westchester (TINW) is a welcoming, inclusive community dedicated to supporting the spiritual journey of every congregant and strengthening their connection to Judaism. Grounded in shared Jewish values, TINW inspires meaningful living and actively works toward a more just and peaceful world through acts of loving kindness and social justice.

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