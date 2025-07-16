Trump administration appoints Croton's John Sarcone as a "special attorney" after a panel of judges declined to reappoint him as U.S. Attorney for NY's Northern District.
Sarcone will get another 210 days as acting U.S. Attorney.
Yesterday, when we asked Croton attorney John Sarcone III to comment on the refusal by a panel of federal judges to reappoint him as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, he sent us the above quote by Mark Twain.
Now we know what he meant. According to upstate New York media, the Trump administration has appointed Sarcone again, this time …