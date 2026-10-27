Dear Readers,

As the third anniversary of The Croton Chronicle rolls around in two days, we’ve put together this panel of three well-known journalists to discuss the future of local news and related subjects. Above is our spiffy flyer for the event, designed by artists right here in Croton. The event is THIS EVENING!!

In those three years the Chronicle has published more than1,300 posts, a lot of work and service to the community we hope you will agree. We have done everything we could to stay ahead of the news in Croton and the surrounding community, as well as provide a voice for the widest possible diversity of viewpoints—something that is particularly important during this election cycle.

If you are not yet a paid subscriber, please click on the button below and follow the prompts to upgrade. Between now and midnight of Election Day, new subscribers get a big discount down to $39 from the usual $50 for an annual sub.

We look forward to seeing you at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library this evening!