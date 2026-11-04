From the NYSDEC press release:

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced that The Nature of Nature: Biodiversity in the Hudson Valley documentary film received an award in the category of Environmental Science – Long Form Content at the 69th Annual New York Emmy Awards on October 10.

“The Nature of Nature is a fascinating and enlightening look at the many plants, animals, and unique habitats that thrive in the Hudson Valley,” said Commissioner Lefton. “DEC is proud to have supported this Emmy-winning documentary that is already sparking conversations about conservation, and the role biodiversity plays in healthy ecosystems. Congratulations to DEC’s Laura Heady and everyone who worked on this exceptional film.”

The Nature of Nature: Biodiversity in the Hudson Valley celebrates the remarkable variety of life in the Hudson Valley from high elevation forests to the globally rare freshwater tidal wetlands along the Hudson estuary. The film explores significant biodiversity areas that were identified by DEC and Cornell in the Hudson River Estuary Wildlife and Habitat Conservation Framework, and features interviews with Hudson Valley biologists and conservationists, and photos contributed by local photographers.

The Nature of Nature was produced by Laura Heady of DEC’s Hudson River Estuary Program and funded by the New York State Environmental Production Fund in partnership with NEIWPCC. Shot at locations throughout the Hudson Valley, the film was directed by Emmy-award winning Laura deNey from Flicker Filmworks in collaboration with Laura Heady from DEC and Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The Nature of Nature premiered on November 20, 2025, to a sold-out audience at the Rosendale Theatre in Ulster County. The film made its European premiere as an official selection at the London Nature Films Festival on October 17 and will screen at several locations around the Hudson Valley this fall.

Over the last year, many community partners have hosted screenings throughout the Hudson Valley to hundreds of attendees. The film was featured in the April/May 2026 issue of DEC’s Conservationist magazine. The full film is available to view on DEC’s YouTube Channel and is available with Spanish subtitles. In addition, free community screenings of The Nature of Nature are taking place across the estuary watershed this fall.

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