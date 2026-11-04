The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
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This was a fascinating look at the biodiversity of the Hudson Valley estuary. One statistic they mentioned was especially interestng. The Hudson Valley, while only a small part of New York State, contains 85% of the bird, mammal, reptile and amphibian species found in the entire state. I believe the film showed a great blue heron catching a fish along the river, a sight often seen right here on our Croton Landing River Walk.

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