by Bruce Dollar, Managing Editor

The Croton Council on the Arts is proud to announce publication of the Fall 2026 issue of the New Croton Review, marking a milestone tenth issue and five years of celebrating its semi-annual journal of literature and visual art. The vibrant new edition brings together 74 works of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, art, and photography, showcasing the talents of 47 authors and artists from the Hudson Valley and around the world.

The community is warmly invited to celebrate this achievement at a special “Meet the Authors, Artists and Editors” reception on Sunday, November 15, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Jacob Burns Film Center, located at 364 Manville Road in Pleasantville. Held in the third-floor Jane Peck Gallery, the gathering is free and open to everyone, featuring live poetry recitations by local contributors and displays of graphic artworks.

Please note that RSVP is required as space is limited.

(RSVP at https://newcrotonreview.com/rsvp)

The journal highlights an impressive roster of local talent, including Jordy Bell, Jeffrey Friedkin, Kate Gallagher, Tony Gonzalez, Molly Greece, Carlotta Grenier, Jared Harel, Stephen M. Jacoby, Sharon Kennedy-Nolle, Leslie Lisbona, Willie Marlowe, Stephen Paul Miller, Cyrus Mulready, Roger Pare, Nina Belén Robins, Elton Robinson, Teri Siegel, Milton Steinberg, and MaryAnn VanZanten Van Hengel.

The editors are immensely proud of the exceptional visual art assembled for this issue, which features a spectacular discovery in local artist MaryAnn van Hengel. Encountering her stunning work immediately inspired the editors to feature her art across both the front and back covers of the journal. Alongside van Hengel, featured artist Matt Gabel shares a fascinating look into the painstaking process behind conceiving and creating his colorful collages.

The photography in this issue also deserves special recognition, anchored by the work of Elton Robinson. A renowned graphic designer and art director for illustrious publications like Horizon, American Heritage, Fortune, and People, Robinson famously designed the massive 1998 bestseller The Century. Having collaborated with some of the leading photographers of the last century while capturing his own stunning images since the 1950s, his feature offers perspective on a unique form in “Art of the Diptych.”

Roger Pare

Robinson is joined by an accomplished group of photographers working across diverse genres, including nature photography by Carlotta Grenier and Mike Everly, suburban streetscapes by Jeffrey Friedkin, surrealism by Tony Gonzalez, and abstraction by Chris Mahoney. Additionally, veteran Croton wildlife photographer Roger Pare shares a particularly arresting image of a “Fruit Bat” in flight, captured during an overnight shoot on a farm in Costa Rica: his camera triggered more than a thousand times to secure the single, breathtaking image.

For those looking to explore the collection, the Fall 2026 issue of the New Croton Review is available now in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon, as well as on Google Books and Apple Books. Readers can also find copies locally at beloved community bookstores and galleries, including By-the-Dam Books, 3rd Universe, and the Cornelia Cotton Gallery all in Croton, and Hudson Valley Books for Humanity in Ossining.

Bruce Dollar is Managing Editor of the New Croton Review.

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