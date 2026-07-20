The Croton Police Department presents "National Night Out" on Tuesday August 4.
At Senasqua Park, 4:30 to 8:30 PM. Food, games, boat rides, and much more!
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Editor’s Note: The Chronicle regularly publishes announcements of local community events, free of charge and in front of the paywall. Please send flyers in jpeg or compatible format (no PDFs please) to us at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com
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