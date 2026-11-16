Village News & Announcements:

Police Advisory Committee Survey

Dear Residents,

Each year since 2020, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Advisory Committee has invited Village residents to share their views on policing and public safety. Your responses help the Committee understand residents’ public safety concerns and gather feedback on the Village Police Department.

Please take a few minutes to complete this year’s survey by December 1, 2026.

Thank you for sharing your feedback.

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