The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Larry Kressley's avatar
Larry Kressley
Jul 14

If the trustee quoted is looking for a more “inclusive culture” in Croton, she should appreciate the Chronicle. It provides the only platform for people concerned about issues the town leadership would rather not discuss.

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David McKay Wilson's avatar
David McKay Wilson
Jul 14

thanks for keeping on top of this issue. There's such fear of independent media in certain quarters. Thanks for your work in keeping us all apprised of the fascinating happenings in the village

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