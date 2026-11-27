Left: Lions Club president Bob Anderson pitches in.

The local media (the Chronicle and The Gazette) were out in force this morning for the traditional Unloading of the Truck as the Croton Lions Club Annual Christmas Tree Sale gets ready for business. Lions Club president Bob Anderson (pictured above) says everything should be in place by this evening.

Prices begin at $25 for the smaller trees and increase with size, but as usual all proceeds go to important and worthy causes (see the flyer below for examples.) You’ve got until December 22 to get yours, but no need to wait!

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