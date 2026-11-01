The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Nov 1

Wow, duck right here in our own Shoprite. I feel that cooking some canard sounds a bit more exotic and not as, gulp, inhumane or soul-wrenching as it seems. Think baby ducklings swimming with their mothers along our Hudson River shores. Chickens for the most part only paddle in the water and do not enjoying swimming. We don't see them out and about in nature as much as other birds. Maybe that's why I cringe when I consider eating duck or rabbit. I'm sure chickens suffer plenty when caged up unless they're free roaming. Then their suffering is curtailed. Of course ducks suffer big time when raised for foie gras, or duck pate. That should, in my humble opinion, be outlawed.

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