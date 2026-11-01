Our community participatory feature “The Chronicle Cooks” does not appear nearly as often as we would like it to, although we still have hopes that villagers will step up and contribute stories and recipes more regularly. The rules are that recipes cannot be stand alone nor from cookbooks, but must include a story about where they came from—journeys near and far, family members, and so forth.

Our very first installment was about “le véritable Cassoulet de Castelnaudary,” very relevant again as the cold weather approaches; and our Contributing Editor Lauren Shenfield has kept up her side of this local effort as well (her “Four Kitchens” piece from earlier this year was a real treasure.)

Today’s installment is very self serving for those of us who love duck, and in particular magret de canard, although the duck breast sold in the United States is probably produced under more humane conditions than the traditional magret from France. The good news is that villagers can buy excellent duck breast right at our local ShopRite, which stocks the very reasonably priced nine ounce packages produced by Jurgielewicz and Son in Hamburg, PA. It sells for only about $8.99 per package which is really a steal as duck aficionados will know.

Moreover, the quality is excellent. The Chronicle’s editor lived in France for 30 years, wrote for major American food magazines, and ate more magret de canard during that time than he could ever really count. So he knows his duck. You can find it in our local ShopRite, tucked into the far right end of the chicken display cases facing the meat department, usually nestled together with the chicken livers.

That is, you can find it there if they have not run out, which they do all the time. And that’s what we mean when we say this post is self-serving. If they don’t have it, please ask the butcher to order more, so that no one has to hoard them in their freezer (duck breasts freeze excellently, another of their fine qualities.)

And the back of the package tells you how to cook it. Follow the instructions exactly and you will not go wrong.

Please feel free to give us your thoughts on this topic in the Comments section. And if you have an idea for “The Chronicle Cooks,” you can get in touch to discuss it at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

One more thing: Today is the last day for early voting. You can do that at the Croton Municipal Building from 10 am until 6 pm (standard time.)

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