New York State Police

News of the arrest of former Croton-Harmon Assistant Superintendent John Griffiths on child sexual performance charges is rocketing around the Croton community and the town of Yorktown, where he lives. But the one place that has been pretty quiet so far is Elmsford, where Griffiths was most recently employed as an interim assistant principal, a position he has held since last August.

When the Chronicle began hearing from sources about Griffiths’ arrest yesterday afternoon (November 16), we checked with Elmsford school district staff, who told us that he was no longer employed there but would not tell us why. In fact, at least the first steps in Griffiths’ termination had begun three days earlier, on the evening of November 13, when the Elmsford school board met in emergency executive session to to "discuss the dismissal/removal of a particular person..."

We were able to confirm that this did refer to Griffiths. Yet as of last night, as far as we are aware, the Elmsford school district had not made any kind of public announcement about the matter. That was left to Superintendent Stephen Walker of our own school district.

Also by yesterday afternoon at the latest, all mention of Griffiths had been removed from the Elmsford district’s Website, including the staff directory and news releases from last August announcing his hiring.

According to coverage in the Cortlandt Daily Voice, based on information provided by New York State Police:

“Investigators with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Cortlandt and Troop K Computer Crime Unit executed a search warrant at Griffiths' home, where they seized multiple electronic devices for forensic analysis.”

The Voice further reported that Griffiths came under investigation after state police “received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.”

Given how much of “child pornography” is internet based in our day and age, would-be perpetrators of these serious crimes might consider that law enforcement authorities have becoming increasingly sophisticated in their ability to detect and track their activities. This was the lesson learned by Croton resident Eric Kyu, who was sentenced to four years in federal prison last July. Kyu was arrested after a similar cyber investigation conducted by the FBI.

We will be following up with the Elmsford school district today, and covering Griffiths’ case as it progresses. As of this morning (November 17) he is still in the Westchester County Jail, and no bail has apparently been set so far. Griffiths’ next court date is Tuesday, November 24 in Yorktown Justice Court.

Meanwhile here are the details of the laws that Griffiths is charged with violating.

SECTION 263.15

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Penal (PEN) CHAPTER 40, PART 3, TITLE O, ARTICLE 263



A person is guilty of promoting a sexual performance by a child when,

knowing the character and content thereof, such person produces, directs

or promotes any performance which includes sexual conduct by a child

less than seventeen years of age, including a performance created or

altered by digitization as defined in section 245.15 of this part.



Promoting a sexual performance by a child is a class D felony.

AND

SECTION 263.16

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Penal (PEN) CHAPTER 40, PART 3, TITLE O, ARTICLE 263



A person is guilty of possessing a sexual performance by a child when,

knowing the character and content thereof, such person knowingly has in

such person’s possession or control, or knowingly accesses with intent

to view, any performance which includes sexual conduct by a child less

than sixteen years of age, including a performance created or altered by

digitization as defined in section 245.15 of this part.



Possessing a sexual performance by a child is a class E felony.

Update: We have now been able to access the action taken by the Elmsford board of education on the evening of November 13. We are following up on how much internal communication took place afterwards, but we have seen no evidence that the district sought to publicize their action nor the reasons for it.

Agenda Item Details Meeting Nov 13, 2026 - EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION Category SUPERINTENDENT’S PERSONNEL RECOMMENDATIONS - Non-Instructional Subject Termination - Interim Assistant Principal, Alice E. Grady Elementary School & Carl L. Dixson Primary School Type Action Recommended Action Resolved, that the Board of Education of the Elmsford Union Free School District terminates the Interim Assistant Principal appointment of John Griffiths effective November 13, 2026. Vice President Lezama and Trustee Datino were present for the meeting via their phone. Motion & Voting Resolved, that the Board of Education of the Elmsford Union Free School District terminates the Interim Assistant Principal appointment of John Griffiths effective November 13, 2026. Motion by Charlotte Phoenix, second by Rita Azrelyant. Final Resolution: Motion Carries Yes: David Hecht, Rita Azrelyant, Charlotte Phoenix Not Present at Vote: Alfredo Lezama, Justin Datino

Meanwhile we have sent phone and email messages to Elmsford superintendent Susan Yom asking to discuss the situation in more detail, beginning yesterday. We hope for a response today.

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