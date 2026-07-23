The July 9-15 edition of The Gazette featured a letter from Croton resident Brian Rafford, who had attended a Yankees game recently and was “pleasantly surprised” to hear the announcer say, before the game began, “The Carrie E. Tompkins [Chorus] from Croton-on-Hudson, New York will now sing the National Anthem.”

Rafford added that “the [chorus] and director looked and sounded great and received a huge round of applause afterward,” adding that it was “A proud moment for Croton.”

We had previously met the chorus director, CET music teacher Marlena Horton, at last year’s CET Veteran’s Day, a beautifully orchestrated event which the school puts on each year as well. (See our article about that event here.)

So we got in touch with Marlena and asked her about the Yankees gig. She told us:

“We have been very honored to sing the past THREE years!! We sang on June 20th, and the Yankees treat us like gold and hopefully will have us back again.”

She also gave us the link to the video which you should be able to play above.

Unfortunately, the Yankees went on to lose the game to the Cincinnati Reds, 10-2. But at least the fans had a performance by a professionally directed children’s chorus to take away as a more positive memory.

Marlena Horton

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