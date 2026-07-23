The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Jul 23

Wow, this was fantastic! I had no idea the 4th grade choir sang at Yankee Stadium. Congratulations to Marlena, the music teacher for organizing this. I'm sure the choir members will treasure this moment of singing at the big stadium for a long time.

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ASHOK Malhotra's avatar
ASHOK Malhotra
Jul 23

Proud moment for the CET Choir and for Croton

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