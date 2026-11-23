by Cary Andrews, Croton Bird Commissioner

All photos by Cary Andrews and Lynn Salmon.

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of Cary Andrews’ monthly column for the Chronicle. Her previous columns concerned birding as a spiritual practice and the cognitive benefits of birdwatching.

Since 2017, there has been a Purple Martin nest box with multiple white gourd structures at the entrance to Croton Point Park. Purple Martins are the largest swallows in North America. There is also a box further south on the Hudson River at Rockwood Hall (a part of Rockefeller State Park Preserve overlooking the Hudson). These boxes are maintained by Saw Mill River Audubon

But there was a need for more available nesting sites as the population was growing. Purple Martins are colony nesters, needing to be near other Purple Martins. Eastern Purple Martins rely almost entirely on human provided housing. They are comfortable around people. Local Native Americans realized their propensity for eating insects and began placing gourds on a stick near their crops.

As time went on settlers would place wooden boxes for the Purple Martins near their fields. Up to modern times, farmers have placed such boxes in their orchards or fields. There are even stories of crops being saved from insect pests. Communities in the Midwest and in the Southern U.S. began placing the boxes around town, and the mosquito populations greatly diminished.

Western Purple Martins utilize a wider mix of natural and artificial nest sites depending on the region. Old woodpecker holes and Saguaro cactus are employed as nesting sites.

Habitat loss, nest site competition (such as from European Starlings and House Sparrows), pesticide use, predators (snakes, raccoons, squirrels, outdoor cats, rats, flying raptors/crows) and declining insect populations have been a conservation concern for the survival of Purple Martins.

Purple martins are long-distance migrants that travel to South America for the winter—to southeastern Brazil and the Amazon basin. They return to the same nesting site each year.

In 2023, in my role as Croton Bird Commissioner, I was asked to help with a Rotary Club Project involving a Bluebird Trail, a conservation network of spaced nesting boxes monitored for bluebirds. It was decided that an ancillary part of that project would be to put up a Purple Martin nest box. We decided on Croton Landing as an appropriate spot, at a place halfway between the parking lot and the 911 memorial.

Working with the Feed the Birds! store here in Croton, the Village Department of Public Works, Rotary Club and some members of Saw Mill River Audubon, we were able to put up a purple martin nest box. A big part of attracting the birds to your nest box is that you must play the Purple Martin dawn song to attract them. The nest box even came with a CD to assist in this endeavor.

So we started going down at 6 am daily. Basically, I used a You Tube loop recording of the dawn song amplified on my portable speakers. I sat and drank my tea, watched the sunrise, observed other birds, and was amazed by all the people walking and exercising along the path.

We played the song so much that a mockingbird started singing it, which probably helped in our efforts. I could not do it alone and so put out a call, and others came to help—even non birders, as all it involved was playing the recording. It was amazing how many people responded. Then there was concern that the doors to the next box were not open, and I received many calls regarding this issue. The opening was below another structure and hard to see. I reassured folks that it was open.

But our favorite incident was the calls associated with the dummy bird. To attract the Purple Martins, you place a rubber bird with their shape and size on the nest box. It also comes with the nest box set up. Ours kept flipping upside down. But even so people were reporting seeing the birds at the nest box.

In June of the first year there was a “scout”—generally an older male Purple Martin that was checking things out, a good sign.

The second year, in 2024, we started out in late April playing the dawn song. I got reports of birds nesting but it was Tree Swallows taking advantage of our hospitality.

Then on May 30th I was packing up to leave and put on my Merlin app to listen to birds as I walked the path back to my car. A Purple Martin detection flashed onto the screen. I was puzzled, as I knew I had turned off my recording. I turned around and witnessed their arrival! I was so excited—I jumped up and down and called several friends who were instrumental in getting the nest box set up and attracting the birds. They rushed over, and I was literally weeping with happiness at seeing this miracle. Build it and they will come. The Purple Martins had heeded our weeks and weeks of dawn song recordings, and here they were.

SUCCESS!!!!

The next days were extraordinary, as more birds arrived. The Tree Swallow was evicted, but not without a fight. At one point the Tree Swallow attacked the female Purple Martin, but other Purple Martins swooped in to send her on her way.

Over the next few weeks most of the nest boxes were filled. Purple Martins begin to build a nest about 4-6 weeks after arriving at their breeding site. Nest building can take 3-4 weeks to complete, with both the male and female working to construct the nest. The newly mowed grass next to the nest box provided primo nesting material, as did twigs; and the final phase is lining the nest with fresh green leaves. These function as an insecticide and regulate temperature and moisture levels to keep the nest clean. The nest itself is flat, only about one to three inches high.

A female Purple Martin will lay four to six eggs or more per nest, and incubation lasts 15-16 days. Later in July there were fledglings. They hatch and between 26-32 days later leave the nest and fly. Amazingly, they would migrate to South America a few weeks later.

It was fun to go to Croton Landing and watch them. I felt a maternalistic urge to check on their progress. The nest box was very active, with birds always swooping about, feeding on insects. They are known for their speed, agility, and their characteristic mix of rapid flapping and gliding flight patterns. When approaching their nesting site, they will dive from the sky at great speeds with their wings tucked.

Their name is a misnomer. The purple plumage is subtle, and more on the males as an iridescent sheen, but they mainly appear black. Hearing their actual birdsong after all those weeks of playing YouTube recordings was a delight. They are quite vocal, with chips, chortles, rattles and croaks in a continuous and melodious progression.

In 2025 and 2026 they returned to their humble abode. For me it is a momentous time, and I am always glad for their arrival. And I am sad to see them leave but bid them a fond farewell.

This year we added more nest boxes to the tower, thanks to the Feed the Birds! store. The pole needs to be lowered, and the nest box cleaned, the openings blocked, and all covered with a tarp, to survive winter’s blast.

The story of the Purple Martins is special to me. It involves a genuine community effort providing an important bird conservation need. It brings nature up close and personal. It can be shared by all of us. It elevates us and the birds. Experiencing it is pure joy.

Cary Andrews was appointed as Croton’s Bird Commissioner in January 2021.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Leave a comment