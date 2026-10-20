by Cary Andrews, Croton Bird Commissioner

One of my great joys in life is birding. I realized this when I was walking with my birding group during one of our forays. I noticed that I was grinning from ear to ear as we ambled along, listening to birdsong and sharing our sightings of birds along a familiar path.

Birding can bring a sense of calm and peace, thus reducing stress. More than a third of American adults—some 100 million people—enjoy birdwatching. We love it because it helps us connect with nature, sharpens our observational skills, and enables us to share this wonderful pastime with others.

It is also becoming more recognized that birdwatching improves human cognition. Observing these feathered dinosaurs as they perch on a branch, forage for seeds or insects, captivates us—restoring our attention and reducing stress. Really getting into birding or becoming a bird nerd (an expert birder) can reshape your brain and may even slow brain aging.

A Canadian study published this past March in the Journal of Neuroscience provided some evidence for this. The researchers compared MRIs of expert birders to those of novices, and saw greater tissue density in key brain regions among expert birders, young and old.

Cognitive neuroscientist Erik Wing, the study’s lead author, noted that the diverse mental processes involved in bird identification—memory, pattern recognition, visual search and attention to the immediate environment and sensitivity to motion—may drive the structural and functional brain changes that researchers observed.

Wing et al. Journal of Neuroscience 25 March 2026, 46 (12) e1307252026; https://doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1307-25.2026

The bird watcher’s brain constructs an elaborate conceptual network of different related bird species. Learning a new skill can cause the brain to reorganize itself as it forms new pathways and strengthens existing ones, a good example of neuroplasticity.

Birding may help support a person’s cognitive function and mental health across their lifespan. Studies at the Rotman Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, a preeminent center for understanding aging and human brain function, show how this deep accumulated bird knowledge changes the brain. From their many sightings and experiences over increasing periods of time, birders develop complex mental networks by connecting species, behaviors, sounds, and habitats to identify birds.

The amazing thing is that for birdwatchers, their increasing expertise over time may rewire and restructure the brain. This builds on another recent study published in October 2025 in Nature Communications showed that people who engaged in more creative experiences had more youthful-looking brains, which was directly related to their degree of creative expertise.

Coronel-Oliveros et al. Nature Communications volume 16, Article number: 8336 (2025)

Another just-published study in Neurology reported that people who engaged in enriching activities had a 38% lower chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease, showing an average five-year delay in those who were eventually diagnosed.

Additionally, birdwatching involves a considerable amount of physical activity, with its demonstrated benefit to the brain. Spending more time in nature is increasingly linked to improved brain health overall. And it helps with decreasing stress, with chronic stress linked to cognitive impairment and harm to healthy brain wiring.

Much of what I have learned about birds is from birding right in my backyard. When we moved into our house in Croton 35 years ago, I put out feeders. Soon I identified a downy woodpecker at the suet, white throated sparrows alighted on my deck, house finches jockeyed for position at the safflower seed container.

I put up bird houses and watched with delight the development of house wrens, from nesting to frantic feeding to fledging. There were different birds with the seasons. I looked forward to seeing the catbird in the spring, arriving from Central America. The Baltimore orioles loved my apple blossoms. Seeing them helped me understand about migration. In the summer I put up the hummingbird feeders. The ruby throated hummingbird flies across the Gulf of Mexico from Central America in one continuous flight. Then they come to my backyard. What an honor. I consulted my bird books and learned about birds while I sipped my tea, and now they are a part of my very being.

Male ruby throated hummingbird/ jeffreyw/ Wikimedia Commons

Going birding alone and identifying what you are seeing is an excellent way to learn. The knowledge becomes firmly implanted in your brain. I recall fondly when I saw a new bird and figured out what it was.

Years ago, I was at Croton Point Park and saw what looked like a plover. It mystified me because that is a shore bird. I noted the relatively tall, slender bird with two dark bands around the neck, the unusually long tail. It was a killdeer. Turns out that often, it is found on open ground and not near water. It was a pleasure to discover a new bird. Later I saw the nest and the mother bird exhibiting the “broken wing” behavior, to divert attention from the nest. All these years later I remember it so clearly.

Walks are spectacular for learning. I started going for walks at Rockefeller State Park with a Birds and Breakfast program. I saw indigo buntings right in the parking lot. I still recall seeing a woodcock at a stream in the park, an unusual sighting. I was a new birder and had no appreciation of how lucky we were to see such a species.

Then I discovered Saw Mill River Audubon which has been incredible. I am now a part of this community of birders. I joke that alone I might walk right past a bird, but on a walk, it is pointed out by others and that specific bird identification is set in my mind. I would often try to fit in a bird walk and then rush off to work. At times there were walks at Central Park and I would then take the subway up to the Bronx to get to my job.

I am not sure that I can call myself an expert birder, but I have been birding for at least 20 years and have travelled extensively on bird watching trips. I regularly go out birding and keep a log of my bird sightings on eBird, ebird.org, a Cornell Lab of Ornithology, worldwide online database of bird observations.

Basically, I am participating in citizen science that provides real time data about bird distribution and abundance. eBird is an app easily downloaded onto a smartphone. Birders can share lists by sending it directly to the eBird account of the fellow birder. My eBird account is TexasCary. It allows me to track and observe birds wherever I go, whether on vacation with my grandchildren in the Poconos, or in the Oslo, Norway harbor, or in the adjacent woods of my dermatologist, I am always alert to the birds around me.

Often, I take photos and look up the birds later. My husband stands somewhat patiently nearby as I indulge my habit. Before traveling, I can download a pack of the bird list for that area. So, if I am in France or Peru and use eBird, it tells me what birds are in that locale. I just cannot turn off that part of my brain. If playing Mahjong or sitting with a friend on a park bench, I am alert to the chirps, whistles, and tweets all around me, and the birds fluttering about or soaring above.

Another Cornell lab of Ornithology app is Merlin Bird ID. It is a free download. It identifies birdsong and has been a game changer for birding. It makes birding more accessible, and it also greatly assists with bird identification. Merlin is still being developed and is not 100% accurate. You must know the birds of the area to make sense of what you are hearing. Sometimes when you are out birding, you may be looking for a particular bird, and putting on Merlin can assist in your endeavor.

I also do a lot of what is called patch birding. I walk around a particular area frequently, often daily, and observe season changes and the different birds. Merlin is especially helpful on these walks. Once I noted and heard ruby crowned kinglets and looked about and there they were flitting about on a tree nearby. Merlin is more of a confirmation for what I am hearing and helps deepen my understanding.

All these experiences—the walks, the travel, the backyard birding—have contributed to my lifelong learning and love of birding.

So get out there! Enjoy Nature! Enjoy Birds! Enjoy Life! And expand your mind in the process.

Photo by Michael Balter

Monthly bird columnist Cary Andrews is Croton’s Bird Commissioner. For more about Cary see this link.

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