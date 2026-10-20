The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Oct 20

Once again Cary delights us with her avian adventures. I now look forward to someone calling me a bird brain and will consider it a compliment. It is such a thrill to see birds flying by and the burst of color they often provide, especially in winter when a bright red cardinal perches on a snow covered tree branch. The problem is they don't stay long enough for a photo op.

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Cary Andrews's avatar
Cary Andrews
Oct 21

Thanks Regina. Yes love the cardinals. Had photos of some but went with other illustrations

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