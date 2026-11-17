Elmsford school district Superintendent of Schools Susan Yom.

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — On Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:27 p.m., the Elmsford Union Free School District became aware of information concerning an active New York State Police investigation involving John Griffiths regarding an off-campus matter. The District and Board of Education took appropriate action in accordance with District policies and procedures, convening an emergency meeting of the Board of Education in executive session at 8:38 p.m.

The District can confirm that John Griffiths, interim assistant principal at Grady Elementary and Dixson Primary, was terminated by the District, effective November 13, 2026.

“The District takes its responsibility to protect students and staff extremely seriously,” said Superintendent of Schools Susan Yom. “Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our school community is unwavering, and we will continue to take appropriate measures to protect our students, families, and staff.”

Last night, the New York State Police announced that Mr. Griffiths has been arrested following an online Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The full State Police announcement is available here: https://troopers.ny.gov/news/new-york-state-police-arrest-yorktown-heights-man-following-internet-crimes-against-children



As this is an active law enforcement investigation, the District does not have further details to share at this time. Please direct any questions or further inquiries to the New York State Police in Cortlandt Manor at (914) 737-7171 or the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office at (914) 995-3414.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is still attempting to determine what the district told parents and staff about the reasons for Griffiths’ November 13 firing in the days afterwards, a question that we have posed to Superintendent Yom directly. We will update this report when we know more about that.

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