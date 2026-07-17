Special permit application for 425 South Riverside Avenue is now truly, officially online.
Village Manager Bryan Healy says the inadvertent release yesterday was due to the draft Planning Board agenda for July 28 being mistakenly set to public status.
As readers who are following will know, yesterday an inadvertent release of this special permit application including files that were not finalized led to its publication on the AI driven site croton.net. It was subsequently removed by the site’s editor.
The finalized application is now on the village Website’s page for Development Projects, which can be accessed at this link. The documents, which include the site development plan, a schools study, water and wastewater engineering reports, and the like, can be accessed directly by clicking on this link.
The Planning Board should begin discussing the proposal at its July 28 meeting. Village Manager Bryan Healy had originally indicated that these documents would be released on July 24 with the agenda for that meeting, but—after meeting with the Village Attorney, Village Engineer, and Village Planner—he has responded positively to requests from the Chronicle and others that it be made available earlier.
As for what originally appeared to be a “leak” of the documents to croton.news, Healy provided the following explanation:
“I have determined with our agenda hosting company that the agenda was inadvertently set to public status, which allowed the AI website to capture the data, even though the link was not made public anywhere. We will be reviewing procedures to safeguard against this in the future.”
As we have reported, residents potentially opposed to the 49 unit project right across from ShopRite are gearing up to make their views known to the Planning Board, as well as the Board of Trustees, which itself has 30 days to weigh in on the project once it goes on the BoT’s agenda (under new village legislation, the Planning Board is the lead agency for environmental review of such projects.)
The Chronicle, as always, will be following events closely.
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I have many objections to this project, but one that I will keep banging the drum about is the pedestrian access to Shoprite. The closest entrance for anyone walking to the store from either the Lot A development or this proposed one is a vehicles-only access at the north end of the store. It is barely wide enough for two cars to pass, and definitely unsafe for pedestrians. I saw a young woman carrying a bag of laundry while balancing precariously on the concrete barrier running from the street to the parking lot, and I frequently see people walking down that entrance blocking traffic. It's absurd to think that anyone would use the sidewalk, which runs the length of the parking lot to a pedestrian crosswalk at the south end of the store, instead. Especially with Lot A allowing only one car per unit and thereby adding to the potential number of pedestrians, you can bet this is an accident waiting to happen. I ask the Planning Board and Trustees to add this to the pot of problems facing this development.
There is not much to say to the buildings (plural) that might go up across from Shoprite. Anyone looking at this project can only gasp at the size and scope. It's shocking and most alarming. One can only wonder at the traffic that will be generated and how all these cars and delivery trucks will navigate the roads leading in and out. Please planning board members, take a good look at what this will mean for our village. Can we put the brakes on such a project and at least take a look at a different location if need be so that a traffic nightmare will be averted and the best interests of Croton residents are put first.