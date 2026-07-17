The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Myra Oney's avatar
Myra Oney
Jul 17

I have many objections to this project, but one that I will keep banging the drum about is the pedestrian access to Shoprite. The closest entrance for anyone walking to the store from either the Lot A development or this proposed one is a vehicles-only access at the north end of the store. It is barely wide enough for two cars to pass, and definitely unsafe for pedestrians. I saw a young woman carrying a bag of laundry while balancing precariously on the concrete barrier running from the street to the parking lot, and I frequently see people walking down that entrance blocking traffic. It's absurd to think that anyone would use the sidewalk, which runs the length of the parking lot to a pedestrian crosswalk at the south end of the store, instead. Especially with Lot A allowing only one car per unit and thereby adding to the potential number of pedestrians, you can bet this is an accident waiting to happen. I ask the Planning Board and Trustees to add this to the pot of problems facing this development.

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Jul 17Edited

There is not much to say to the buildings (plural) that might go up across from Shoprite. Anyone looking at this project can only gasp at the size and scope. It's shocking and most alarming. One can only wonder at the traffic that will be generated and how all these cars and delivery trucks will navigate the roads leading in and out. Please planning board members, take a good look at what this will mean for our village. Can we put the brakes on such a project and at least take a look at a different location if need be so that a traffic nightmare will be averted and the best interests of Croton residents are put first.

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