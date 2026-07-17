Rendering of Proposed Building at 425 South Riverside Avenue

As readers who are following will know, yesterday an inadvertent release of this special permit application including files that were not finalized led to its publication on the AI driven site croton.net. It was subsequently removed by the site’s editor.

The finalized application is now on the village Website’s page for Development Projects, which can be accessed at this link. The documents, which include the site development plan, a schools study, water and wastewater engineering reports, and the like, can be accessed directly by clicking on this link.

The Planning Board should begin discussing the proposal at its July 28 meeting. Village Manager Bryan Healy had originally indicated that these documents would be released on July 24 with the agenda for that meeting, but—after meeting with the Village Attorney, Village Engineer, and Village Planner—he has responded positively to requests from the Chronicle and others that it be made available earlier.

As for what originally appeared to be a “leak” of the documents to croton.news, Healy provided the following explanation:

“I have determined with our agenda hosting company that the agenda was inadvertently set to public status, which allowed the AI website to capture the data, even though the link was not made public anywhere. We will be reviewing procedures to safeguard against this in the future.”

As we have reported, residents potentially opposed to the 49 unit project right across from ShopRite are gearing up to make their views known to the Planning Board, as well as the Board of Trustees, which itself has 30 days to weigh in on the project once it goes on the BoT’s agenda (under new village legislation, the Planning Board is the lead agency for environmental review of such projects.)

The Chronicle, as always, will be following events closely.

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