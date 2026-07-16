The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Benjamin Lewis's avatar
Benjamin Lewis
Jul 16

Healy's comment does at least implicitly affirm that what got posted is an *actual* version of the permit application materials, not something that the AI hallucinated from whole cloth, yes?

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1 reply by Michael Balter
Michelle Celarier's avatar
Michelle Celarier
Jul 16

It's going to be interesting during Blaze, that's for sure.

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