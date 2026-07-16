Special permit application for 425 South Riverside Avenue development will be on Planning Board agenda for July 28.Village Manager Bryan Healy indicated the document will not be made available to the public until July 24, when the Planning Board agenda is sent out. The Chronicle is querying that delay.Michael BalterJul 16, 2026∙ Paid3Share425 South Riverside AvenueThe property is backed with steep, fragile slopes.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Balter.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext