The latest count from the Westchester County Board of Elections leaves little doubt that this will be the final outcome. Neither of the two races, for Village Trustee and for Village Justice, turned out to be close. The voters have spoken.
“Croton Week in Review” will not appear tomorrow. Instead, look for the Chronicle’s commentary and analysis of the election results on Monday.
Congratulations to all of the winners, may they serve our community wisely.
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Except for Maria, this local election was disappointing for me. But congratulations to the winners.
I have to say, this to me is strong evidence that having the local elections in November is not in the best interest of Croton. This was one of Gary Eisenger's main arguments when he ran for mayor. Especially in this election with the "blue tsunami," the vast majority are just voting Row A with no attention to anything else. The national and state election takes up all the oxygen.
For the trustee election, I think it is not surprising Len won. Mary Lynn is bright and experienced and would have done a great job, but she didn't really sell herself effectively or clearly distinguish herself from the status quo. For the Justice race, however, I strongly believe Mr. Jaffery would not have won if people were paying closer attention. (see numerous stories in this publication as to why.)
Solid party line winners, for better or worse.