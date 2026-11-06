The latest count from the Westchester County Board of Elections leaves little doubt that this will be the final outcome. Neither of the two races, for Village Trustee and for Village Justice, turned out to be close. The voters have spoken.

“Croton Week in Review” will not appear tomorrow. Instead, look for the Chronicle’s commentary and analysis of the election results on Monday.

Congratulations to all of the winners, may they serve our community wisely.

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