The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Theo Mandel's avatar
Theo Mandel
5d

Except for Maria, this local election was disappointing for me. But congratulations to the winners.

I have to say, this to me is strong evidence that having the local elections in November is not in the best interest of Croton. This was one of Gary Eisenger's main arguments when he ran for mayor. Especially in this election with the "blue tsunami," the vast majority are just voting Row A with no attention to anything else. The national and state election takes up all the oxygen.

For the trustee election, I think it is not surprising Len won. Mary Lynn is bright and experienced and would have done a great job, but she didn't really sell herself effectively or clearly distinguish herself from the status quo. For the Justice race, however, I strongly believe Mr. Jaffery would not have won if people were paying closer attention. (see numerous stories in this publication as to why.)

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1 reply by Michael Balter
David Rogers's avatar
David Rogers
6d

Solid party line winners, for better or worse.

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