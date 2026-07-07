The "Holt Broadside" is kept inside a specially designed case filled with argon gas.

Some birthdays are so important that one has to start planning the celebration well in advance. Thus it was that, one day in 2019, Tracy Fitzpatrick, the director of the Neuberger Museum of Art at Purchase College and a noted art historian, found herself at a meeting with three other historians: Kenneth T. Jackson of Columbia University; Constance Kehoe, president of Revolutionary Westchester 250; and Lisa Keller, a history professor at Purchase.

It was at that meeting that Fitzpatrick first learned about the “Holt Broadside,” a copy of the Declaration of Independence that was unique to New York State. When the Declaration was adopted in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, only 12 of the 13 colonies were prepared to give their blessing to the document. The New York representatives were not ready; historians give various reasons for this, which are not mutually exclusive.

For one thing, there was strong Loyalist sentiment in New York and close economic ties to Britain. Another reason to give pause was that, just as the Declaration was being adopted in Philadelphia, the British sailed into New York Harbor with some 130 ships and many thousands of troops.

Despite this extraordinary pressure, on July 9, New York’s Fourth Provincial Congress, seated in White Plains, adopted the Declaration, and two days later it was read aloud from the steps of the courthouse in White Plains by the Patriot John Thomas. (Thomas, who lived on the land that Purchase College now occupies, would pay dearly for his patriotism; he was captured by the British in March of 1777 and died in prison six weeks later.)

The copy of the Declaration that Thomas read aloud on July 11 had been printed by the publisher John Holt, who made an estimated several hundred copies, now known collectively as the Holt Broadside. Only a handful survive, and one precious copy is now housed in the Westchester County Archives. (Holt’s legacy, like that of so many early patriots, is mixed; in addition to printing the critically important Broadside, he also published advertisements on behalf of “owners” searching for “runaway” slaves.)

Westchester County’s copy of the Holt Broadside was what the 2019 meeting that Tracy Fitzpatrick attended was all about. The group had the revolutionary idea of taking the county’s one fragile copy of the Holt Broadside and putting it on display at the Neuberger Museum for the 250th anniversary. It was a risky proposal that would take years to come true.

But it did. This past Sunday, July 5, an exhibit devoted to the Broadside and its colorful history opened at the museum, and continues through December 20. The Chronicle was lucky enough to be on hand for opening day, and for the superb and richly detailed director’s tour conducted by Fitzpatrick, who considers the Broadside not only a critical historical document but also a work of art.

Neuberger Museum director Tracy Fitzpatrick comments on a giant reproduction of the Holt Broadside.

If it seems astonishing that it would take seven years of careful planning to put this exhibit together, it is even more remarkable that the fragile Broadside ever made its way to the Westchester archives in the first place. Indeed, as Fitzpatrick explained to us, it is not absolutely clear where this particular copy was during much of the past 250 years. Figuring that out took a lot of historical research.

Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the document, soon after its adoption in White Plains, ended up at the home of Elijah Miller, an adjutant to the Westchester revolutionary militia who lived in North Castle. George Washington himself had his headquarters at the Miller House for a period of time. After Elijah Miller died, generations of descendant Millers continued to live in the house until 1905, when part of the property was sold to Charles Kaiser, the postmaster of Armonk. And in 1917, Westchester County purchased it from Kaiser with the idea of opening it to the public.

Where was the Holt Broadside all this time? Quite possibly, in the attic. Soon after the county acquired the Miller House, it made an arrangement with the White Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to manage the property, which today is a county historic site. The DAR may—or may not—have included the Broadside in an inventory of objects in the house, depending on how one interprets an ambiguous notation.

But the document was there somewhere. During the 1950s, the DAR asked then Westchester County Historian Richard Maass to authenticate the document; the New York Public Library was able to do so; and the Holt Broadside, its historical importance now confirmed, was given to Westchester County, which put it on display on a column in the lobby of the White Plains County Courthouse.

The Miller House

If anyone was around at that time to be nervous about the document’s ultimate fate, they probably got even more distressed in the middle 1970s, when the courthouse was demolished and the document was stored away, apparently back in the Miller House. Thankfully, in 1991, the Westchester County Archives took full possession and protection of it, and there it remained until this year.

In preparation for the exhibit, county authorities had the National Institute of Standards and Technology construct a specially designed case filled with argon gas, which displaces the oxygen that normally would degrade both the paper and the ink. Thus our county’s Holt Broadside got the same VIP treatment that the Institute created for the original Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, which are housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

About six weeks ago, the case was delivered to the Westchester County Archives, and then transported to the Neuberger Museum in time for the grand opening. (Sources tell us that several heart attacks were only narrowly averted during this tricky process.)

The argon-filled case holding the Holt Broadside sits in lonely splendor in the middle of a huge exhibition hall at the museum. One wall is adorned with text explaining the document’s history during the early years of the American Revolution, as well as its peripatetic wanderings after our liberty from British colonialism was well secured.

In between the paragraphs of explanatory text, Fitzpatrick and her team have mounted a huge copy of the Broadside, which includes at the bottom the name and address of John Holt—testimony to the brave act of a publisher who was in effect telling the British where they could find him if they wanted him.

There’s a lot more to this story. We can only recommend that you take advantage of this rare opportunity to see the Holt Broadside, which may not be on public display again for a long time. It took numerous miracles of preservation to keep the document from turning into dust over the past 250 years; we think you owe it to yourself to pay tribute to the Broadside and all the blessings of liberty it stands for.

After all, for many of those years, we weren’t even sure where it was.

During its summer hours, ie until August 17, the Neuberger Museum of Art is open from Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 5:00pm, and closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Please check for the fall schedule if you can’t get there before then.

Editor’s Note: The information in this story is based on a large museum handout featuring the Holt Broadside on one side and its detailed history on the other, which you should be sure to grab before you leave the exhibition; as well as on details that Tracy Fitzpatrick provided during her guided tour.

Croton Village Historian Marc Cheshire’s remarks upon the official unveiling of the Holt Broadside Exhibit:

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