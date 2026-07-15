The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mercedes's avatar
Mercedes
Jul 16

Two questions: #1 Given our current air-quality situation, is this rally still being held? And #2 Where will people park, since that is an already crowded lot?

Reply
Share
Larry Kressley's avatar
Larry Kressley
Jul 15

Will the PEPsters (Progressive Except Palestine) at Indivisible allow signs against US arms to Israel? They haven’t in the past?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Balter and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture