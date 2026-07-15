Rally for Democracy in Croton this Saturday.
11 am to noon on Maple Street. Sponsored by our local Indivisible chapter.
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Editor’s Note: The Chronicle regularly publishes announcements of community events, free of charge and in front of the paywall. Please send jpeg or compatible flyers (no PDFs please) to us at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com
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Department of Correction: In our Tuesday profile of Mary Lynn Dlabola, we mistakenly wrote that Voice of Croton’s Gary Eisinger had been the group’s presidential candidate in last year’s village elections. We of course meant that he had been the mayoral candidate. Should Gary decide to run for president in the future, we will certainly report on that. We regret the error.
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Two questions: #1 Given our current air-quality situation, is this rally still being held? And #2 Where will people park, since that is an already crowded lot?
Will the PEPsters (Progressive Except Palestine) at Indivisible allow signs against US arms to Israel? They haven’t in the past?