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Editor’s Note: The Chronicle regularly publishes announcements of community events, free of charge and in front of the paywall. Please send jpeg or compatible flyers (no PDFs please) to us at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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Department of Correction: In our Tuesday profile of Mary Lynn Dlabola, we mistakenly wrote that Voice of Croton’s Gary Eisinger had been the group’s presidential candidate in last year’s village elections. We of course meant that he had been the mayoral candidate. Should Gary decide to run for president in the future, we will certainly report on that. We regret the error.

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