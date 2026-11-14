Editor’s Note: The normal journalistic practice of media outlets is not to simply publish press releases verbatim, but to use them as a starting point for reporting on the relevant topic or topics. However, the Chronicle’s staff is not able to report on every topic or issue in the village. With the hiring of Nora Nicholson as Director of Operations and eventually Assistant Village Manager (once New York state has approved the creation of that position) we are seeing a larger number of detailed and professionally written press releases such as the one below.

As a community service, when we are not able to follow up immediately on the information provided, we will publish such releases as they are written, with the caveat that we have not independently verified the information provided. In some cases press releases will be published on The Croton Chronicle Facebook page instead of in our regular columns.

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY – November 13, 2026 The Village of Croton-on-Hudson Board of Trustees has adopted two local laws to provide relief to disabled veteran homeowners and tenants who are senior citizens or individuals with disabilities. Local Law No. 17 of 2026 establishes a full property tax exemption for veterans with a 100% service-connected disability. Local Law No. 10 of 2026 raises the annual household income limit to $75,000 for the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and Disability Rent Increase Exemption (DRIE) programs.

Both local measures exercise municipal options granted by recent New York State legislation. The 100% service-disabled veteran property tax exemption was authorized under Chapter 438 of the Laws of 2025, which added Subdivision 11 to New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 458-a. Meanwhile, the higher $75,000 income eligibility ceiling for SCRIE and DRIE was enabled by legislation included as part of the FY 2026–2027 State Budget.

Adopted following a public hearing on November 4, 2026, Local Law No. 17 of 2026 applies specifically to a qualifying veteran’s primary residence, as verified through disability ratings issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. While existing provisions of the Village Code offer partial property tax reductions based on wartime service, combat zone deployment, and lower disability ratings, this new measure eliminates Village real property taxes entirely for homeowners meeting the total disability standard, aligning Village policy with parallel county-level relief to provide comprehensive local property tax protection.

The expansion of SCRIE and DRIE income limits builds directly on the Board of Trustees’ prior action to broaden tenant protections across the Village. SCRIE and DRIE benefits are available exclusively to tenants in properties covered by the Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA). The Board’s March 2023 adoption of Resolution 60-2023, which extended ETPA rent stabilization to all multifamily buildings constructed prior to 1974 with six or more units, expanded coverage from some 81 units to approximately 131 units, increasing the number of local households eligible for this newly expanded rent relief.

Earlier this year, the Village Board of Trustees also adopted Local Law No. 6 of 2026 to increase the exemption amount available to income-qualifying senior citizens. Under this new law, senior citizens who have an income of less than $47,000 will receive a property tax exemption of 65%.

“Rising property taxes and housing costs should never force our veterans, seniors, or neighbors with disabilities out of the communities they call home. I was proud to support the state legislation authorizing full property tax exemptions for 100% service-disabled veterans and raising the SCRIE and DRIE income thresholds to $75,000, and I commend Mayor Pugh and the Village Board for acting quickly to deliver this vital relief to Croton-on-Hudson residents,” said Assemblymember Dana Levenberg.

“Too many veterans and seniors are facing increasing challenges when it come to housing costs. In response, Croton-on-Hudson officials have opted to unitize state-authorized programs that offer financial assistance to homeowners and renters so they can comfortably ‘gray in place’—an initiative that will benefit the entire community.” said Senator Peter Harckham.

“Seniors, residents with disabilities, and veterans who sacrificed for our country should never be priced out of the community they call home. Alongside our commitment to keeping municipal budgets under the state tax cap, strengthening tenant protections and expanding local housing options, these targeted exemptions provide meaningful relief to the neighbors who need it most and those that have contributed so much to our village,” said Mayor Brian Pugh

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson encourages eligible homeowners and renters to review the updated guidelines and apply through the appropriate municipal and state assessment channels. Further details on both local laws and application requirements are available on the Village website at www.crotononhudson-ny.gov or by contacting the Village Manager’s Office at 914-271-4848.

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