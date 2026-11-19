Peekskill, NY — Activists and local residents will gather outside of Senator Schumer’s Peekskill office for an emergency rally calling on him to step aside as the Senate Democratic Leader. The calls come after years of dissent from New Yorkers who are fed up with Schumer’s inability to fight Trump, most recently by pushing forward legislation called BAAJA, or the permitting reform bill, a dirty deal with Big Tech, Big Oil and MAGA representatives who were resoundingly rejected in the election.

WHAT: Rally to Tell Schumer: Step Down, Stop the Dirty Data Center Deal

WHEN: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, 1 Park Place, Peekskill, NY

WHO: Hudson Valley residents, New York Communities for Change, Food & Water Watch, Lower Hudson Valley Indivisible Chapters and others

Activists at the rally will highlight issues Schumer has failed on, including immigrant rights, and the current push for legislation that could expand a pipeline through the City of Peekskill.

Peekskill’s rally is the latest in a mounting chorus urging Schumer to drop his run for Senate Majority Leader and stop pushing MAGA policies like the Dirty Data Center Deal. Activists have been holding regular rallies outside Schumer’s office and home in NYC as nationwide support grows for Senator Chris Van Hollen’s bid to become Senate Majority Leader.

This Peekskill Rally is part of a Week of Action making it clear that New Yorkers don’t want Schumer in office. The week kicked off on Tuesday in front of Schumer and Gillibrand’s offices in midtown and continues with a synchronous rally on Thursday, the 19th, in Times Square, a march from Hakeem Jeffries’ Brooklyn office on Sunday, the 22nd, and another rally in front of Schumer and Gillibrand’s midtown offices on Monday, the 23rd.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle has begun publishing some press releases of community interest verbatim as a community service. We have not confirmed nor do we necessarily endorse the statements in the releases.

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