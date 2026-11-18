OSSINING, NY: State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg released the following statement today regarding a joint petition proposing a corporate reorganization of the entities overseeing the decommissioning of Indian Point:

“As the state legislators representing the Village of Buchanan and the Town of Cortlandt, we reiterate our request that the Public Service Commission (PSC) fully vet the request for a corporate reorganization of the entities overseeing the decommissioning of Indian Point. Stakeholders and members of the public are very concerned about the long- and short-term financial, safety, and environmental impacts of a decommissioning project of this magnitude, and rightfully so.

We want to ensure the restructuring does not shift costs or other risks toward the public. The PSC should reject this restructuring proposal if it cannot clearly and explicitly guarantee the protection of the public interests outlined in the agreement that currently governs the decommissioning of Indian Point.”

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle occasionally publishes press releases verbatim as a public service and clearly labels them as such. We have not independently verified the statements in such releases nor necessarily endorse them editorially.

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