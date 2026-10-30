From the Jacob Burns announcement:

“A decade after his death, genre-defying filmmaker William Greaves (Symbiopsychotaxiplasm) has one last trick up his sleeve with what he considered the most important event he captured on film: a 1972 party he engineered at the home of Duke Ellington with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance. For four hours, this extraordinary group – many of whom had not seen each other in fifty years – reminisced, critiqued, argued, laughed and drank while wrestling with their place in a rapidly shifting cultural landscape. Shot on 16mm film, newly restored and now directed by Greaves’ son David, this landmark film is at once a self-exploration and an inquiry into the heart of the critical mass of energy called the Harlem Renaissance.”

Anne de Mare

The Croton connection? That’s easy. Anne de Mare, who lives amongst us in the village, is an Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker and recipient of both a MacArthur Foundation Media & Journalism Grant and a Carnegie Corporation of NY Democracy Program Grant. Anne co-produced the film and co-edited it as well. In fact, the film was put together in Anne’s home studio right here in Croton.

The film is on the Burns schedule from October 30 through November 5, see this link for exact showtimes and to reserve.

For more about the film, check out this Time magazine story, which calls it “one of the great documentaries of the year.”

We weren’t able to do it in time for the film’s local opening, but after the dust settles from the elections we hope to sit down with Anne for one of our trademark Croton Chronicle in-depth interviews.

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