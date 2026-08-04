by Lauren K. Shenfield, Contributing Editor

A postcard for The Mikado Inn, built by stone masons from the Croton Dam, now an apartment. Courtesy crotonhistory.org

Do you know the Mikado – the historic stone building between Truesdale and Nordica Drives? Built before 1910 as a Japanese-style Inn, it was famous for its scenic gardens, a notorious piano player, and its rivalry with the nearby Nikko Inn.

The Mikado has a colorful Jazz Age history of spies, tunnels, booze and more, whether all true or not. It’s since been converted into seven residential apartments. Learn about the history of Harmon as a refuge for weary New Yorkers and about The Mikado Inn, here in Part One of this “Old House Living” Series. Parts Two and Three will introduce you to the Mikado apartments and some Villagers lucky enough to live there. Their homes feature extraordinary settings and architectural details as well as spectacular fireplaces and stained glass.