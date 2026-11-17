Editorial staff members, from left: Loomis Mayer, Stephen Jacoby, Valerie Leis, Jim Christensen, Cornelia Cotton (honorary), Bruce Dollar, and Kathleen Walkup. Not pictured: Editor-in-Chief Jeanne-Noel Mahoney. Photos by Michael Balter

Earlier this month we featured a Guest Editorial by New Croton Review Managing Editor Bruce Dollar announcing that the Fall 2026 issue was now published. This past Sunday (November 15) the Review celebrated its latest incarnation with a big party at the Take 3 Wine Bar & Café at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. A number of contributors to the latest issue were in attendance and some presented their work.

Among the guests were MaryAnn VanZanten van Hengel, a longtime Croton resident who created the cover art for this issue, and four poets who read their work to the gathering.

The Fall 2026 issue of the New Croton Review is available now in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon, as well as on Google Books and Apple Books. Readers can also find copies locally at beloved community bookstores and galleries, including By-the-Dam Books, 3rd Universe, and the Cornelia Cotton Gallery all in Croton, and Hudson Valley Books for Humanity in Ossining.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle