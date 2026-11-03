The Westchester County Board of Elections has finally issued a statement about the issues with voting this morning, which elevates the seriousness of the problems considerably.

The glitch is apparently related to the thickness of the paper ballots. This may explain why there were no problems during early voting: As those who voted early know, the ballots were individually printed out on regular printer paper during that process.

Elections officials, the League of Women Voters, and everyone else who is encouraging voting rather than trying to suppress it are urging voters to go to the polls and vote no matter what. The ballots will be placed in those secure orange bags, well known to poll workers, and counted beginning tonight, although considerable delays in reporting results are obviously very likely.