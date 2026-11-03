The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Erica Corwin's avatar
Erica Corwin
Nov 3

I'm sorry - I voted early with my mom. It was a breeze. There is just no excuse for this. Why would there be a problem today of all days??? Please make sure everyone knows that they are legally entitled to cast a paper ballot which goes into a sealed bag and I believe gets counted tonight.

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chris oconnor's avatar
chris oconnor
Nov 3

Early voting in person was a breeze.

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